SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win stopping 38-of-41 between the […]

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO