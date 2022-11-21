Read full article on original website
Thai marijuana boosters rally to keep drug decriminalized
BANGKOK (AP) — Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with marijuana motifs and handling out samples, around 200 backers of Thailand’s liberalized marijuana regulations rallied Tuesday at Government House in Bangkok to protest the possible rollback of the drug’s recent decriminalization. Marijuana for medicinal purposes was made legal in June,...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies. The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in...
America is strong on Thanksgiving two years after COVID
I am a health care leader who has seen the strength of the American spirit up close over the last two years of COVID. Join me in giving thanks for those who have served our country.
