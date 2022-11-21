ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

wdhn.com

Thai marijuana boosters rally to keep drug decriminalized

BANGKOK (AP) — Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with marijuana motifs and handling out samples, around 200 backers of Thailand’s liberalized marijuana regulations rallied Tuesday at Government House in Bangkok to protest the possible rollback of the drug’s recent decriminalization. Marijuana for medicinal purposes was made legal in June,...
wdhn.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies. The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in...
GEORGIA STATE

