California Citizen Complaint Act of 1997
Chapter 5.1 of Division 1 of Title 2 of the Government Code provides the Citizen Complaint Act of 1997. Government Code Section 8330 provides the title of the act and requires all state agencies that have Internet websites to implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.
California Unveils $25 Million In Guaranteed Income Grants
The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) announced on Monday that they would be giving more than $25 million worth of grants to guaranteed income projects across the state, with the amount given to affect around 1,975 people in the state. Guaranteed income/universal basic income (UBI) programs have continued to...
Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?
Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
Ninth Circuit Rules CA Election Integrity Project has Standing to Challenge Constitutionality of California’s Election Laws
“Over the last decade California has passed laws, orders and regulations that have led to massive irregularities,” the Election Integrity Project California said in a statement Monday announcing a huge legal win. The Ninth Circuit has ruled that Election Integrity Project®California (EIPCa) and recent and future congressional candidates have...
Ports of LA, Long Beach Free Of Cargo Backup First Time Since October 2020
The Marine Exchange of Southern California announced that the backup of container ships that began in October of 2020 had officially ended, with the number of waiting cargo ships at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach reaching zero. A sudden increase of shipping trade in the second half...
