I’ve reached a new milestone in my career: attending a play for the express joy that it brings me to watch it with my kid. No better way to launch this new era than with Bluey’s Big Play at the Kennedy Center. I didn’t know I would get verklempt taking her to the Kennedy Center for the first time, but alas, the tears arrived before we even made it to the Eisenhower Theater. (Hey, the Hall of States is pretty cool and she was wowed.)

8 HOURS AGO