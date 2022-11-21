Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis' scathing book about Obama shows his 'individual freedom' philosophy, his disdain for the media, and how he studies other politicians
DeSantis wrote the book shortly after he got married and had been honorably discharged from the Navy, ahead of his US congressional race.
WJBF.com
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November...
America is strong on Thanksgiving two years after COVID
I am a health care leader who has seen the strength of the American spirit up close over the last two years of COVID. Join me in giving thanks for those who have served our country.
Comments / 0