Washougal, WA

Kohr Explores: Lee Farms prepares pies ahead of Thanksgiving

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Kohr Harlan explored the perfect destination for Thanksgiving pie.

With just a few more days before Thanksgiving, the busy bakers at Lee Farms are prepping thousands of pies leading up to the holiday.

Kohr checked out the family farm in Tualatin with a look at all the baked goods they’re making.

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

