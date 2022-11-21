Read full article on original website
Peacehealth ER seeing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center asks that only those with serious injuries or illnesses use its emergency room. The hospital says it is seeing very high numbers of people in the ER because of a surge of RSV, the flu and other respiratory illnesses. They ask...
Ski to Sea celebrating 50th Anniversary
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you have any friends east of the Mississippi, it is time to give them a call. Whatcom Events wants racers, volunteers and residents to help them recruit teams from all 50 states to compete in next year’s Ski to Sea race. Why?. It’s the...
Pharmacies could limit medication during surge in respiratory illnesses
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Pediatric hospital capacity at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Medical Center has been strained due to a surge in respiratory illnesses. Now, Whatcom County health officials say it is causing a ripple effect in our area stores. Children’s pain and fever medication are in high demand and...
Three county teams in HS football semis Saturday
Three Whatcom County high school football teams are a win away from playing for state championships and all 3 play in the semi-finals Saturday at Civic Stadium. In Class 1A Nooksack Valley takes on Mt. Baker at 1:00. Coverage begins with a 12:35 pre-game show on KPUG and KPUG1170.com. Saturday...
Local agencies preparing for possible demise of Twitter
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local governments and other agencies are letting people know where to find them if Twitter goes silent. New owner Elon Musk’s demand that workers go “hardcore” or resign with severance has caused an exodus of Twitter employees, prompting concern that the social network will collapse.
