Norfolk, VA

margie mccormick
2d ago

Just getting their street cred! Are they going to bring all this street crime to the new revitalized St Paul's neighborhood? Who will want to buy a condo there?

WAVY News 10

Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police, FBI search home of Chesapeake Walmart shooter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after the mass shooting at the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake police say the SWAT team searched the home of the suspect. "It was big trucks, armor trucks, undercover cars all over the street, just blocked the whole street off." That's how Alicia McDuffie described...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police say rumors of armed person inside Target 'untrue'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway. According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m. After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

