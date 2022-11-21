HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday morning, the Hampton Police Division held a press conference to share details about three teenagers who were shot over the weekend. A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed, and a 16-year-old was shot but is recovering, according to Police Chief Mark Talbot. He said they now think all three were shot while in the same car together.

