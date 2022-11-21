Read full article on original website
margie mccormick
2d ago
Just getting their street cred! Are they going to bring all this street crime to the new revitalized St Paul's neighborhood? Who will want to buy a condo there?
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police SaysBryan DijkhuizenChesapeake, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Police ID victims in Chesapeake Walmart shooting, manifesto found
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
One dead following shooting in Virginia Beach
Police in Virginia Beach said one person died after a shooting Wednesday night. At 7:25, officers were called to the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive, police said in a Tweet.
Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
A chilling account of what one Walmart shooting survivor saw
Kimberly Shupe, the mother of Jalon Jones, one of the survivors in the shooting gave a chilling account of what her son experienced Tuesday night when a man opened fire in a Walmart.
Police name suspected Chesapeake Walmart shooter
Police said 31-year-old Andre Bing, of Chesapeake, killed six people at a Walmart Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself.
Hampton Police Division: 3 teens shot over weekend were in a vehicle together
HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday morning, the Hampton Police Division held a press conference to share details about three teenagers who were shot over the weekend. A 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed, and a 16-year-old was shot but is recovering, according to Police Chief Mark Talbot. He said they now think all three were shot while in the same car together.
Norfolk man given four years on gun charge after threatening to kill detective
A Norfolk man has been given four years in federal prison for a gun charge after prosecutors say he threatened to kill a Norfolk detective.
Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
Investigation into Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting continues to unfold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police spent Wednesday combing through evidence at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. They said it could take several days to finish processing the scene. 13News Now spoke with a former Virginia Beach Police investigator and spokesman to look more closely at what will happen...
Victims identified, 16-year-old among 6 people killed in Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
The City of Chesapeake has now confirmed the identities of those killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart on Sam's Circle last night.
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
Police, FBI search home of Chesapeake Walmart shooter
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after the mass shooting at the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake police say the SWAT team searched the home of the suspect. "It was big trucks, armor trucks, undercover cars all over the street, just blocked the whole street off." That's how Alicia McDuffie described...
'He thought he was going to die' | Walmart shooting victim's mother speaks
NORFOLK, Va. — Hours after a gunman allegedly shot multiple people and then himself at a Chesapeake Walmart, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out. In the wake of the violence, seven people are dead, and six others are being treated in area hospitals. Four of the people who were hurt weren't shot, though.
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
A driver hit Donasia Lee as she crossed Virginia Beach Blvd. at the intersection of Park Avenue, just outside Booker T. Washington High School. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Vf0pys. Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful …. A driver hit Donasia Lee as she crossed Virginia Beach Blvd. at the intersection...
Chesapeake police say rumors of armed person inside Target 'untrue'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway. According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m. After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.
Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Witness: Suspect was laughing during deadly mass …. WAVY News 10's Kamaria Braye reports. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY Weather Evening Update | November 23, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater...
Missing Teen: 16-year-old last seen in Norfolk on November 20
NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are concerned about a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Jahneya Pulley hasn't been seen since Sunday, November 20. On that day, she was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans. She hasn't been in contact with her family since then, either. Pulley...
Witness says Virginia Walmart mass shooting was planned; suspect was laughing
A witness at the deadly mass shooting inside a Virginia Walmart says the suspect was a manager and the shooting was planned.
5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
Shopper speaks out in aftermath of mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake
One shopper describes the setting of the store shortly before the shooting. The store was crowded, with many preparing for the holidays.
