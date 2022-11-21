ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

MONTCO Careers: Qlik

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4405V2_0jIZ8KUm00
Photo byQlik.

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes. 

Strategic Desk Manager — remote

This position’s responsibilities include creating and advising innovative pricing strategies and structures based on product set being sold, drawing insights from pricing and deal structure trends across the region, and preparing executive-level deal review material to present to senior and executive management.

Ideal candidates will have at least 5 years experience in Deal Desk, Finance, Legal, and/or Sales Operations background, exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, and have experience working with senior management to executive level. Candidates should have experience in working with virtual teams across the world and familiarity with Cloud services is a plus.

Learn more about the Strategic Desk Manager position at Qlik.

Global Incentive Compensation Analyst — King of Prussia, hybrid

This position includes accurately reconciling monthly and quarterly Sales Commission calculation, generating commission payment files within Qlik entities, and supporting the annual budget and planning process for compensation design.

Ideal candidates will have a Finance or Accounting degree with at least 5 years experience in a related field, as well as be experienced in client services and be solution oriented. Candidates should have experience using Salesforce CRM, be detail orientated with a high level of numeracy, and have the ability to manage multiple concurrent activities.

Learn more about the Global Incentive Compensation Analyst position at Qlik.

Network Engineer — King of Prussia, Raleigh, NC, Waltham, MA

This position will manage Cisco routing, switching, WAN technologies, Aruba EdgeConnect, Fortinet firewalls, and VPN connectivity. Other responsibilities include configuring Cloud platform networking in Azure and AWS, as well as improving processes, procedures, and scalability.

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree with at least 6 years experience with Cisco equipment, have a deep understanding of networking protocols and high general IT knowledge, and have experience with Python scripting. Candidates should have knowledge of SDWAN, Windows, Active Directory, and more.

Learn more about the Network Engineer position at Qlik.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation

Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Inovio Pulls Development of Two Vaccines; Stock-Price Health Weakens in Response

Inovia has halted development of two vaccines, one intended to tamp down outbreaks of a fatal viral illness in West Africa.Photo byiStock. Plymouth Meeting pharmaceutical company Inovio has discontinued development of two vaccines, based on evidence of their ineffectiveness. As a result, its stock prices showed a less-than-healthy response, as reported by John George in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Airport That’s Closest to Northeastern Montco Is Also the One with U.S. Record for Worst Flight Delays

The local airport is one of the worst when it comes to flight delays.Photo byiStock. The closest major airport in northeastern Montgomery County, seving communities that include Horsham, is also the one that has recently made the list for having some of the worst delays in the country. Isabel Sepulveda recently boarded her story on the unfortunate record of Trenton-Mercer Airport on Stacker.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning

With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolio and charitable contributions, reduce taxes, and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

Shades of the Past: KoP Historical Society Recalls Dec. 1982 Demise of a Massive, Historic Oak on Gulph Road

The Drinker Oak, which once graced a plot near the intersection of today's Route 202 and South Gulph Road. A King of Prussia Historical Society Facebook post recently recalled “The Drinker Oak,” a massive tree that once graced the intersection of Route 202 and S. Gulph Road. The tree’s exact age was undetermined; however, 40 years ago — Dec. 2, 1982 — disease caused its removal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Aqua’s Montgomery County Creek Restoration Project Receives Environmental Award

From left, Aqua Pennsylvania Environmental Specialist Amanda Obosnenko, Aqua Pennsylvania Dams Safety Engineer Matt Marchisello, and Aqua Corporate Giving & Community Affairs Krista Seng. Aqua Pennsylvania has received a 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award through the Montgomery Awards program for its Perkiomen Creek dam removals and creek restoration project. The award...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco-Accessible Dog Parks: Great for Laps with Labradors and Strolls with Staffordshires

The Philadelphia Inquirer recommends three dog-friendly experiences in Montgomery County (and several others nearby).Photo byiStock. The approaching holiday season can mean elevated stress in many local households. And that anxiety can extend to all inhabitants, including humans and canines. A beneficial break for both can be had using The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s list of worthy dog parks and dog-centric outdoor experiences, compiled by Cynthia Greer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy