Read full article on original website
Related
'Good Night Oppy': Why this movie about a Martian robot will make you reach for your handkerchief
New documentary 'Good Night Oppy' looks at the passionate bond between NASA scientists and a rover named Opportunity, which roamed Mars for 15 years.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0