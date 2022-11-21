ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock

GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Massive Insider Trade At Addus HomeCare

W Bradley Bickham, President and COO at Addus HomeCare ADUS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare. The total transaction amounted to $789,075.
156K Reasons To Be Bullish On Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock

Eric J Ende, Director at Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Ende purchased 20,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $156,050.
Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock

Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Flywire Board Member Trades Company's Stock

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (GS, GSCE, GCEC, GS-PK, GS-PJ, GS-PD, GS-PC, GS-PA), Board Member at Flywire FLYW, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that GS-PA) sold...
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost

Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
Massive Insider Trade At Tenaya Therapeutics

David V Goeddel, Board Member at Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Goeddel purchased 9,615,384 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $24,999,998.
Herc Hldgs Insider Trades Send a Signal

Carl C Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Hldgs HRI, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Icahn sold 69,518 shares of Herc Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $9,277,610.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Honeywell Intl's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Honeywell Intl HON. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
