Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix, Visa, B&G Foods And This Automotive Technology Company Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said B&G Foods Inc. BGS reset the dividend and the move was “highly anticipated.” It offers a 5.8% yield, and as “supply chains continue to normalize” and “inflation comes down,” the stock and the company will stabilize, she added.
Benzinga
Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 58.4% to $0.1069 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL rose 30% to $0.1183 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose...
HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock
GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of America 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion. Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock...
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Believes 90% Of Inflation Has Gone — Here's What He Says About Fed, Equity Prices
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, believes that 90% of the inflation has already gone and asserted that when the Federal Reserve gets it, there will be a massive surge in equities, according to his interaction with CNBC's 'Squawk Box.'. What Happened: “It's taken...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Massive Insider Trade At Addus HomeCare
W Bradley Bickham, President and COO at Addus HomeCare ADUS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare. The total transaction amounted to $789,075.
156K Reasons To Be Bullish On Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock
Eric J Ende, Director at Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Ende purchased 20,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $156,050.
Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock
Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Flywire Board Member Trades Company's Stock
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (GS, GSCE, GCEC, GS-PK, GS-PJ, GS-PD, GS-PC, GS-PA), Board Member at Flywire FLYW, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that GS-PA) sold...
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost
Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
Massive Insider Trade At Tenaya Therapeutics
David V Goeddel, Board Member at Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Goeddel purchased 9,615,384 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $24,999,998.
Herc Hldgs Insider Trades Send a Signal
Carl C Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Hldgs HRI, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Icahn sold 69,518 shares of Herc Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $9,277,610.
Principal Accounting Officer At This Information Technology Company Sells $3.00M of Stock
Chris Kondo, Principal Accounting Officer at Apple AAPL, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple. The total transaction amounted to $3,004,144.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Honeywell Intl's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Honeywell Intl HON. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0