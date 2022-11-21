ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

10-story, mixed-use complex to be built in Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mixed-use building promising over 500 rentable bedrooms is set to be constructed in the historic Greenbush neighborhood, developers revealed Monday. The 10-story complex, coined Chapter at Madison, will be located on the 800 block of Regent Street. Real estate development and investment firm CRG announced that it had acquired the land and construction financing for the 0.8-acre site.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
forwardlookout

Dane County Week Ahead 11/21/22

5 meetings this week, a couple each day. 5:30 PM Board of Health Madison & Dane County – Administrative Hearings Committee Virtual Meeting See below for additional instructions on how to attend the meeting. County of Dane v. Alicia Ramirez and Jason Dix, Owners of “Layla”. DANGEROUS ANIMAL...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners

“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

West Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm

MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE
forwardlookout

forwardlookout

Madison, WI
244
Followers
750
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Online local government news for the City of Madison, Madison School Board and Dane County, Wisconsin.

 https://forwardlookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy