170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
nbc15.com
10-story, mixed-use complex to be built in Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mixed-use building promising over 500 rentable bedrooms is set to be constructed in the historic Greenbush neighborhood, developers revealed Monday. The 10-story complex, coined Chapter at Madison, will be located on the 800 block of Regent Street. Real estate development and investment firm CRG announced that it had acquired the land and construction financing for the 0.8-acre site.
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
Dane County Week Ahead 11/21/22
5 meetings this week, a couple each day. 5:30 PM Board of Health Madison & Dane County – Administrative Hearings Committee Virtual Meeting See below for additional instructions on how to attend the meeting. County of Dane v. Alicia Ramirez and Jason Dix, Owners of “Layla”. DANGEROUS ANIMAL...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry closed as technicians assess mechnical issue
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will be closed until further notice as technicians repair a mechanical issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Tuesday, noting the issue was with the ferry’s brake system. The agency stated that technicians will be at the ferry on...
Channel 3000
Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners
“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
Sun Prairie man gifted vehicle as thanks for his community work
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man has been rewarded for his work in the community with a new way to get around it. The Sunshine Place depends on Simmie “Bud” Bryant for a variety of services. From snow removal to overall building maintenance, he’s someone the community resource can count on. That’s why a special event was held...
West Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm
MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
No curbside trash collection in Madison on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
MADISON, Wis. — If you leave your trash on the curb on Thanksgiving Day, don’t expect it to be gone the next morning. The Madison Streets Division will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, meaning crews will not collect trash, recycling, leaves or other waste. The city’s drop-off sites will also be closed. If you have a Wednesday and...
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
nbc15.com
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
nbc15.com
MPD issues missing endangered person alert for man missing after Rock Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Wednesday afternoon for the man who went missing after a crash in Rock County. MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
UPDATE: UW-Madison international student reported missing found safe
UPDATE: UW-Madison Police say they and the Madison Police Department were able to locate Xun and he is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov....
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
