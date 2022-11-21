Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear 2022. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *William Regal to comment on MJF vs. Moxley at Full Gear. *ROH...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/23 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Were The Elite Able to Even Up the Best of 7 Series Against Death Triangle? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. An Irate Jon Moxley Demands Answers from William Regal | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. Chris Jericho Shows Tomohiro Ishii Why He's the Best ROH Champion Ever | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SURVIVOR SERIES THIS SATURDAY, UPDATED LINEUP
WWE will present the 2022 Survivor Series 2022 this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, featuring:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THUNDER ROSA STRIPPED OF AEW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
AEW announced during Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW Women's Championship due to injury. Going forward, Jamie Hayter is the official AEW Women's Champion. Thunder Rosa commented on the situation, noting via Twitter:. Rosa last wrestled in August and has been out of action due to back issues.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Akira Tozawa vs. Grayson Waller. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILER RESULTS FROM CHICAGO
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoiler Results:. The Bunny defeated Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson defeated Robert Anthony with an STF submission. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ari Daivari. Don Callis was scouting...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BATTLE AUTUMN COMING TO AXS TV, FANTASTICA MANIA TOUR LUCHA TALENTS SET & MORE NJPW NOTES
Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito from Battle Autumn in Osaka will headline the 12/1 edition of New Japan on AXS TV. I believe the FTR bout from that event will also be featured on an upcoming episode. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced they will be holding an interactive live signing...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURNING TO PHILADELPHIA THIS JANUARY & MORE
For those who have asked about reports Teddy Hart is returning to MLW, we are told there is basically zero chance of that happening anytime ever. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood and Thunder", which will feature:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone...
Pro Wrestling Insider
POTENTIAL WWE SURVIVOR SERIES SPOILERS
Becky Lynch is slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday, PWInsider.com has confirmed. That would put her in the pole position of being the fifth person on Bianca Belair's team, which makes sense from a storyline perspective given that the entire Damage CTRL storyline began at Summerslam coming out of Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Lynch had been out since Summerslam with a separated shoulder. Fightful.com reported that Lynch was slated to be the fifth member yesterday, so what we have heard independently lines up with that reporting.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and AEW is coming from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago Illinois, which could get interesting. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone. It’s time to see what the fallout is from Full Gear!. We start with William Regal in the ring who asks if...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has brand-new T-shirts for The Elite, Danhausen and MJF. Samoa Joe believes privacy is a commodity (Swerve City Podcast Highlight):. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW CHRIS JERICHO TRADEMARK FILINGS
The trademarks were filed for on 11/16 in the areas of "Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture accessible by means of computer networks, websites, video, web-based applications, and mobile phone applications; Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Conducting of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ANNOUNCES 'AEW SYMPHONY: SERIES II' MUSICAL RELEASE FEATURING CLASSICAL INTERPRETATIONS OF AEW ENTRANCE THEMES
AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. -- Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus -- Nov. 22, 2022 – After making waves on numerous Billboard and iTunes charts with the release of AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM CHICAGO, WHAT HAPPENED AFTER TAPING
Jim Ross came out to do commentary. *ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Top Flight. The Gunn Club came out. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho came out with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho claimed he was the best ROH Champion of all time. Claudio Castagnoli came out on the stage. He said he has to beat Jericho. He challenges Jericho to a title match. Jericho told him to forget it, because there is nothing he can offer Jericho. Matt Menard suggests that if Claudio loses, he joins the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio agrees. They will face off at Final Battle on December 10th.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TEAM BIANCA, WWE PERSONALITIES VISIT INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HALL OF FAME, WHAT WAS TAPED FOR THIS WEEK'S WWE MAIN EVENT & MORE
It was announced during Raw that the final member of Team Bianca for Wargames will be revealed on this Friday's Smackdown. A number of WWE personalities stopped by the International Professional Wrestling Museum before tonight's Raw taping in the MVP Arena, which also houses the Museum, including Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAX CASTER, LEE VS. SWERVE, SHAFIR AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster teaches social media stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on their Snapchat series "Charli vs Dixie". AEW Dynamite Phoenix, Arizona debut on Wednesday 2/23/23 at the Footprint Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code: WGJH88. AEW 3/1/23 Dynamite and 3/3/23 Rampage debuts in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM ALBANY, NY
WWE held the following Main Event matches before Raw in Albany, NY:. *Alba Fyre pinned Tamina. *Akira Tozawa pinned Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after and laid him out. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JADE VS. BOW WOW TO BE FEATURED ON AEW DYNAMITE TOMORROW, GUEVARA PAUSES BLOG
AEW announced, as previously noted on PWInsider.com, that Jade Cargill's confrontation with hip hop star Bow Wow will be featured on tomorrow's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS:. Sammy Guevara announced he will be pausing his vlogs going forward:. Thanks to Paul Jordan. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MJF MESSING WITH UFC FIGHTER, NEW AEW MERCH, AEW GAMES UPDATE AND MORE
World Champion MJF has not wasted any time getting AEW outside media attention, in only the way that he can calling out UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett:. MJF tweeted the following recapping the words exchanged between himself and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett:. Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KENNY OMEGA SAYS 'NO INFORMATION' IS COMING OUT REGARDING ALL OUT BRAWL, ENCOURAGES FANS TO MOVE ON, SAYS IT'S NOT 'ELITE VS. CM PUNK'
Kenny Omega was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso today to discuss returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. On the topic of the CM Punk situation, Omega commented:. "There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go. It doesn’t change...
