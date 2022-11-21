Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon Looney contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Draymond Green scored 13 points. Warriors guard Jordan Poole came off the bench for 19 points with a pair of 3-pointers after he went 0 for 8 from long range in Wednesday’s win.
fantasypros.com
Bennedict Mathurin contributes 21 points against Timberwolves
Bennedict Maturin scored 21 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 9-12 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in 33 minutes as the Pacers fell to the Timberwolves in Indiana. Maturin logged a healthy amount of minutes tonight and put them to good use, finishing as the second-highest scorer for Indiana behind Myles Turner. The rookie has broken the 20-point threshold in two straight games now as he continues to be an essential piece of the Pacers' offense. Mathurin will hope to help Indiana get a win after a brief Thanksgiving holiday for the league.
fantasypros.com
Kevin Durant scores 12 points in win over the Raptors
Kevin Durant totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the Nets’ 112-98 win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Durant scored 12.0 points in the Nets’ win over the Raptors, putting together his worst scoring performance of the season. The last time he scored 12.0 points while playing at least 30.0 minutes in a game was against the Bulls on May 15th, 2021. Durant is a strong fantasy producer, and even though Ben Simmons outscored him, he remains a must-consider play in all fantasy formats. However, he has shown a continual dip in scoring production for three consecutive games, which is something to consider when building your fantasy lineup. Durant will look to get it going again against the Pacers on November 25th, 2022.
fantasypros.com
Domantas Sabonis flirts with triple-double in Wednesday's loss
Domantas Sabonis collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes of Sacramento's 115-106 loss to the Hawks. Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Kings, as this is his 10th double-double of the young season. The big man is now averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 57.7% from the field. Expect this kind of production to continue going forward.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Adebayo scores 38 points to lead Heat past Wizards
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 110-107 Friday night. Caleb Martin added 20 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 13 points while Tyler Herro had 11 points and 10 assists for the Heat, who won their second straight at home against Washington after their 113-105 victory Wednesday. Adebayo’s two free throws with 1:37 remaining put Miami ahead 105-104 lead then extended the advantage on a short jumper with 38 seconds left. “It was one of those things where my teammates gave me the ball and I was taking advantage of the mismatch,” Adebayo said. “They were shots (Washington) let me have.”
fantasypros.com
Kyle Allen set to start for Houston in Week 12
Head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starter during his press conference Wednesday, but all signs point to Allen taking over for Davis Mills. The Texans have likely seen what they have in Mills and are ready to move on. Allen will have a tough test against the Dolphins defense in Week 12 and fantasy managers should leave Allen on the waiver wire for now.
fantasypros.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP on Thursday before Week 12
Raheem Mostert was listed as DNP with a knee injury on Miami's injury report from Thursday before their Week 12 game against Houston. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) With the Dolphins coming off a bye week and facing the worst run defense in the NFL, fantasy managers hoped Mostert would be available. With each DNP, it becomes less likely that the 30-year-old will suit up on Sunday. If he misses the game, Jeff Wilson becomes a must-start with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin behind him.
fantasypros.com
Tristan Jarry impressive in net in Wednesday's shootout win
Tristan Jarry was impressive in net for the Penguins Wednesday night, stopping 33 of 34 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout win over the Flames. Jarry has been inconsistent in the crease early in the season for the Penguins, allowing three or more goals in three of his last five starts between the pipes for the club. The 27-year-old netminder will look to turn things around going forward, posting a 3.06 GAA and .910 save percentage in 12 starts (7-3-2) so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Cowboys on Dec. 5th
Dallas is scheduled to meet with Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit on December 5th. (Michael Gehlken on Twitter ) Beckham Jr. is set to meet with multiple teams over the next few weeks. OBJ is going to focus on teams currently in the hunt for the playoffs, like he did last season when he signed with the Rams. If he signs with the Cowboys, OBJ should have solid fantasy value in the fantasy playoffs.
fantasypros.com
Justin Fields listed as questionable for Week 12
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is being listed as questionable ahead of Week 12 against the New York Jets. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fields has been playing with an injured shoulder as he had announced in a recent press conference. Fields has found success recently on the ground, but he hasn't cleared 200 yards passing since Oct. 9. An official status may come out on Saturday, but since he’s been playing hurt he may be good to go again against a strong Jets defense.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Wednesday's practice
A hip injury isn't a good sign for Jackson given his play style, but head coach John Harbaugh was sure that his quarterback would be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars. Although it's likely that he will suit up and play in Week 12, keep an eye on his practice status leading up to Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Christian Darrisaw inactive for Thursday night
The Minnesota Vikings have listed T Christian Darrisaw as inactive for Thursday night against the New England Patriots. (Minnesota Vikings on Twitter) Darrisaw was hurt in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys and was a non-participant in practice all week. After failing to log a practice due to a concussion, Darrisaw is inactive against a strong Patriots' defensive front. Other Vikings inactives include CBs Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr., OLB Luiji Vilain, T Vederian Lowe and DLs Esezi Otomewo and Dalvin Tomlinson.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers playing with a broken right thumb
Rodgers suffered the broken thumb in the Packers’ loss to the Giants in London. Rodgers stated that surgery was not considered and should not be needed after the season unless something else happens to his thumb. Fantasy managers should expect Rodgers to continue playing through the thumb injury as the Packers look to get back into playoff contention.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Vladar stellar in shootout loss to Penguins Wednesday night
Daniel Vladar was stellar between the pipes for the Flames Wednesday night, turning aside 38 of 39 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins. Vladar has made the most of his limited time in the crease behind No. 1 goaltender Jacob Markstrom, allowing three goals or less in four of five starts in net for the Flames. The 25-year-old backup does not offer substantial fantasy value unless Markstrom suffers an injury but has been solid nonetheless posting a 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage in five starts (1-3-1) so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) sent to IR
Chiefs' RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been sent to injured reserve and will miss a minimum of four games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 11. (Pete Sweeney on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A down season gets worse for Edwards-Helaire, who will now be removed from action until at least Week...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 12 RB & WR Rankings – Is Skyy Moore a Top Flex Option?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
Justin Fields (shoulder) limited on Wednesday
Bears' QB Justin Fields will be limited in practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Chicago's Week 12 matchup with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Bears have a walk-through practice scheduled for Wednesday, so the report can be taken with a grain of salt. It will be important for Fields to get some full-contact practice reps later in the week. His status will likely need to be monitored right up until Sunday's 1:00 PM EST kickoff.
fantasypros.com
Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) returns against Vikings
Though we don't know what the X-rays showed, he was back on the field in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving night game against the Vikings. We will update you when we have more information.
fantasypros.com
Zach Wilson to be healthy scratch against Bears
HC Robert Saleh announced that QB Mike White will be getting the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco set to back him up. Reports that Jets' players have been fed up with Wilson's antics seem par for the course, rendering him to inactive status entirely. There is no guarantee that Wilson will see the field again for the Jets in 2022- the sophomore's career with the team seems to already be hanging in the balance.
