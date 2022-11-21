Kevin Durant totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT), seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the Nets’ 112-98 win over the Raptors on Wednesday. Durant scored 12.0 points in the Nets’ win over the Raptors, putting together his worst scoring performance of the season. The last time he scored 12.0 points while playing at least 30.0 minutes in a game was against the Bulls on May 15th, 2021. Durant is a strong fantasy producer, and even though Ben Simmons outscored him, he remains a must-consider play in all fantasy formats. However, he has shown a continual dip in scoring production for three consecutive games, which is something to consider when building your fantasy lineup. Durant will look to get it going again against the Pacers on November 25th, 2022.

1 DAY AGO