Here is something to consider as you soon resist every urge to stab your most bigoted relation with a fork. The majority of Americans do not want to talk politics while tucking into their Thanksgiving turkey, according to the Axios-Ipsos Two Americas Index—although 41 percent of Democrats and 29 percent of Republicans said they’ll likely do it anyway. In the poll of 1,005 U.S. adults, conducted between November 18 and November 21, 77 percent of Americans agreed with the statement that “Thanksgiving celebrations are not the time or place to discuss politics with family,” though 31 percent also agreed with the statement, “My family and I will probably talk about the results of the election.”“Arguing about politics may be Americans’ least favorite Thanksgiving activity, but it may actually serve an important function in our body politic,” Cliff Young, Ipsos’ president of U.S. Public Affairs, told Axios. In the poll, 61 percent overall—and 53 percent of those who identified as Republicans—say the GOP must move on from Donald Trump. However, only 55 percent say Americans must reject claims that the 2020 presidential election results weren’t valid.Happy heated debate Turkey Day!Read it at Axios

11 MINUTES AGO