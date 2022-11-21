ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGMI

Human remains found along river in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found along the Nooksack river in Ferndale Monday. City workers conducting a routine inspection found the remains partially buried along the levee at around 10:40 in the morning. A statement from the city says it appears the remains have...
FERNDALE, WA
KGMI

Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Ski to Sea celebrating 50th Anniversary

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you have any friends east of the Mississippi, it is time to give them a call. Whatcom Events wants racers, volunteers and residents to help them recruit teams from all 50 states to compete in next year’s Ski to Sea race. Why?. It’s the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Bird flu ravaging flocks near Wiser Lake

LYNDEN, Wash. – Almost 400 sick or dead birds have turned up near Wiser Lake in Whatcom County and the public is being warned to stay away from them. The County Health Department and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife say many of the birds have tested positive for a highly infectious bird flu.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Three county teams in HS football semis Saturday

Three Whatcom County high school football teams are a win away from playing for state championships and all 3 play in the semi-finals Saturday at Civic Stadium. In Class 1A Nooksack Valley takes on Mt. Baker at 1:00. Coverage begins with a 12:35 pre-game show on KPUG and KPUG1170.com. Saturday...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Local agencies preparing for possible demise of Twitter

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local governments and other agencies are letting people know where to find them if Twitter goes silent. New owner Elon Musk’s demand that workers go “hardcore” or resign with severance has caused an exodus of Twitter employees, prompting concern that the social network will collapse.
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy