Charleston, SC

Race and the Revolution: Dangerfield’s Research Featured on Display

PRESS RELEASE - The Rebecca Motte chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution unveiled a marker and an exhibit panel based on Dr. David Dangerfield’s research on race and the Revolutionary War. The 6-feet tall interpretive panel highlights African American and indigenous experiences during the American Revolution. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
NEWLAND, NC
Ninth annual Walk & Wag held Saturday

The 9th Annual Walk & Wag sponsored by Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) was on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the parking lot next to Walterboro Wildlife Center. This was a fundraising and community service-minded event for visitors of all ages. Colleton County Animal Services (CCAS) also conducted its...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Gun found in car after Colleton High school fight

Colleton County, SC (November 21, 2022): Colleton Sheriff’s Office intervened and broke up a student fight. The fight started in front of law enforcement while meeting with the Colleton High School’s Administration staff. Upon further investigation, Colleton Investigators located a loaded handgun inside one of the student’s vehicles. Due to this being an active investigation, further details are limited at this time.

