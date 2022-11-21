ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart’s Insale Early Black Friday Sale Keeps Getting Better (Updated)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. November is finally here and you know what that means! The holiday shopping season is upon us. And savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that even though Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until November 25, the best Black Friday deals are already live and available to shop. That’s right — the best Walmart Black Friday deals of 2022 are already happening. Seriously, as we approach the busiest shopping season of the year, Walmart has jumped the gun and released some truly insane early...
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
The Independent

The shocking reality of Black Friday deals

Just one in seven Black Friday deals offer a genuine discount and the vast majority of promotions are cheaper or the same price in the six months before the sales event, a study has found.Which? analysed 214 Black Friday deals last year across seven major retailers – Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Very – looking at their prices every day in the six months before and after last year’s event on November 26.The watchdog found 183 (86 per cent) were cheaper or the same as their Black Friday price in the six months before the event...
Elite Daily

$10 Off Candles For Bath & Body Works’ Early Black Friday Deals

Filling your home with the scent of freshly baked cookies or a fresh balsam tree during the holidays only enhances your holiday spirit. Luckily, the best Bath & Body Works’ early Black Friday sales happening now include $10 off their popular three-wick candles. Along with candles, you can find...
NBC San Diego

Season's Savings: Should You Wait to Buy Gifts in Hopes of Holiday Deals?

Should you buy your gifts now, or hold out in hopes of last-minute deals?. In 2021, supply chain issues helped make empty shelves a common sight, but that might not be the case this year. "I think we're going to see a better situation this year than last year," said...
News 4 Buffalo

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
Amazon’s Giving Shoppers Free Money To Shop For The Holidays

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner and Christmas lurking right behind it, Amazon is looking for more ways than ever to reward its Prime Members for shopping on the Holidays. Just as they did this past July with Prime Day, Amazon is giving out free cash to tack onto the seasons’ best deals. While the deals won’t make you rich in Amazon credit, they are significant enough to give shoppers an extra boost. With hundreds of deals running this...

