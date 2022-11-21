Ohio State To Be Tested in Three Tough Matchups in Three Straight Days During Eight-Team Tournament in Hawaii

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Career Day For Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State to 80-73 Win Over No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui Invitational
Justice Sueing was a man possessed in Maui. A career-best day for the Hawaii native allowed the Buckeyes to take fifth place in the Maui Invitational with an 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech, finishing the trip with a 2-1 record and their first ranked win of the year.
Justice Sueing scores 33 points as Ohio State defeats No. 21 Texas Tech
Honolulu native Justice Sueing scored a career-high 33 points as Ohio State defeated No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in the
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Bullies Bearcats, 81-53, to Pick Up First Win in Maui Invitational
A quick turnaround didn’t stop Ohio State from earning its fifth straight win in the all-time series against Cinncinati during an all-Ohio affair in Hawaii. Following a Monday night loss to No. 17 San Diego State, the Buckeyes got in the win column at the Maui Invitational with a commanding 81-53 victory over the Bearcats, who fell to 0-2 in the tournament. Ohio State improved to 4-1 on the season and will now move on to face No. 21 Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tyseer Denmark, 4-star wide receiver, sets Thursday commitment; Will it be Ohio State, Oregon or Penn State?
Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) 4-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark is set to announce his commitment on Thanksgiving. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound pass-catcher, rated the nation's No. 14 wide receiver and No. 87 overall prospect, is down to a final three of Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State and has ...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio State linebacker reflects on championship ahead of Michigan game
AKRON, Ohio — Ohio State fans will always remember Cie Grant pressuring Miami Quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, giving the Buckeyes a National Championship. “I never would have thought with my humble beginnings that I'd be sitting here at 42 years old,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Revamped Run Defense Has Been Waiting All Year for “The Game”
Now in his eighth season back in Ann Arbor, the former Wolverine QB has put his imprint on the greatest rivalry in sports. Not only did he finally break Ohio State's near decade-long win streak last season, but he did it his way. Though the former QB is often associated...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Trey Cornist and Mylan Graham Both Expected to Attend the Michigan Game Saturday, Tyseer Denmark Puts Ohio State in Top Three
Ohio State’s visitor list for this weekend keeps growing. On Tuesday, two more priority visitors were confirmed to attend Saturday’s rivalry game against Michigan. With the decommitment of Mark Fletcher, Ohio State will embark on a mad scramble to fill the open spot left by the Florida prospect over the next few weeks. The Buckeyes have already offered three-star 2023 Georgia prospect Jamarion Wilcox, and another offer could be on the way as soon as this weekend, as three-star Ohio running back Trey Cornist confirmed he’ll be in attendance at the Horseshoe.
Eleven Warriors
The Pressure Is On Ryan Day to Avoid 1-2 Start Versus Jim Harbaugh
And like last year, the 2022 showdown against Michigan comes with conference championship and CFP implications. Unlike last year however, the matchup occurs in Columbus and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is surely feeling even more pressure knowing a loss would drop him to 1-2 against Jim Harbaugh's program, in addition to costing him a Big Ten title and likely CFP bid.
Eleven Warriors
THE SITUATIONAL:
The Game was canceled in a year when it felt like everything was dying. Businesses, global events like the Olympics, hundreds of thousands of people - every day felt grim, so outsiders may have viewed the loss of a single midwest football game as a petty grievance with society in turmoil and morgues at full occupancy.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Wright State University
All throughout college basketball, teams are flocking to exotic locales for early-season tournaments. They pit the top teams against each other in places like Hawaii or even Atlantis. For the Buckeyes, they’re staying close to home before Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, keeping it local with a game against Wright State University.
Eleven Warriors
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
Eleven Warriors
San Diego State Hands Ohio State Its First Loss of the Season, 88-77, in Maui Invitational Opener
Ohio State couldn't pass its first true test of the season Monday despite a spirited second-half effort in its first ranked matchup in Maui. Pit against 17th-ranked San Diego State on the opening night of the Maui Invitational, the Buckeyes couldn’t put up enough points to outpace an Aztec team that boasts one of the best defenses in the country. By game’s end, San Diego State finished with an 88-77 edge at the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.
Eleven Warriors
Previewing Ohio State’s High-Stakes Matchup with Michigan
It’s finally time for The Game we’ve all been waiting for. Following a full year of buildup for Ohio State’s shot at revenge after last year’s loss in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes will look to prove they’re a different team than they were a year ago when they host Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. And the stakes couldn’t be higher, as the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines both enter the game with 11-0 records with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line.
Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
Eleven Warriors
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players See Improved Buckeye Team That “Absolutely” Possesses Toughness:
A lot was said in the aftermath of Michigan’s first rivalry win in 10 years. And at least on the Ohio State side, it hasn’t been forgotten over the past 12 months. Immediately following the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over the Buckeyes last November, Jim Harbaugh took a perceived shot at Ryan Day in his postgame interview when he said “sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Have "Felt the Pain" Since Last Year's Michigan Loss, Ryan Day Expects Blake Corum To Play And Jim Knowles Calls The Game "The Pinnacle of Competition"
T-minus four days until The Game. At Ohio State's lone press conference of Michigan week, Ryan Day previewed the forthcoming clash with the Buckeyes' archrival, discussed the impact of last year's rivalry loss – the program's first in 10 years – and fielded questions about several banged-up Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Renewing The Greatest Rivalry In All of Sport With Everything On the Line
Ohio State fans would be none too happy if the local team finished a season 1-11, but as long as the "1" was against That Team Up North, well, things wouldn't be all that bad. Michigan has managed to win versus Ohio State just four times this century. Still, due to Michigan's cancelation in 2020, it's been nearly 1,100 days since the Buckeyes last defeated their hated rival.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Basketball Moves Up Four Spots to No. 4 in the AP Poll
Ohio State women's basketball entered the top five of the AP Poll on Monday. The Buckeyes, previously ranked No. 8 in the poll, rose four spots to No. 4 after a road win over Ohio on Thursday and a home victory against McNeese State on Sunday. Ohio State sits behind defending national champion South Carolina and two of last year's Final Four teams, Stanford and Connecticut, in this week's AP Top 25.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
