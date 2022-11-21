Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13
We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 13
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, there are many reasons for gratitude in Week 13 of the 2022 college football season. Most notably, though, the rivalries. All of those beloved, goofy trophies are at stake, along with bragging rights for the next 12 months. Some of them—headlined by The Game between Michigan and Ohio State—have championship hopes on the line.
Bleacher Report
Examining Jalen Hale's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Jalen Hale, a 4-star wide receiver who plays for Longview (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to suit up for Alabama in September over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He will join a Crimson Tide program with a rich history of producing NFL talent at wideout, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.
Bleacher Report
Ex-Tennessee Football HC Jeremy Pruitt Gave Money to Player's Parent in Fast Food Bag
An NCAA notice of allegations and the University of Tennessee's response to the notice revealed that former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt provided the mother of a Volunteers football player with money in 2020. According to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, the notice and response divulged that...
Mike Miles Jr.’s 23 in return lifts TCU over winless California
Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points in his return after missing two games with a foot injury to lead TCU
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's College Basketball: Early Report Card Grades for Top Freshmen
Many of the top freshmen in the 2022 men's college basketball recruiting class have gotten out to a great start to what may well be their only season in the NCAA. Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Cason Wallace (Kentucky) and Gradey Dick (Kansas) are thriving at blue-blood programs, and Keyonte George (Baylor) has his squad in good early position for a third consecutive No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Adama Sanogo leads No. 20 UConn past No. 18 Alabama 82-67
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dan Hurley is ready for his UConn team to graduate from stockpiling victories and start winning some titles, even in early season tournaments. The Huskies will get their chance Sunday. Adama Sanogo scored 11 of his 25 points during a decisive run midway through the second half and No. 20 UConn pulled away for an 82-67 victory over No. 18 Alabama in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational on Friday night. UConn will face Iowa State in the championship game, while Alabama will take on No. 1 North Carolina in the third-place game Sunday.
How SBLive Arkansas’ Power 25 high school football teams fared Friday
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land Here’s how the Top 25 Arkansas high school football teams fared in Week 13. 1. Bryant (11-0) beat Conway 42-21 It was all Bryant once again in the second meeting between the two programs in three weeks as the Hornets led 35-5 at halftime and ...
Social media's reactions to Florida's 45-38 loss to Florida State
The Florida Gators fell to the Florid State Seminoles, 45-38, in a special Black Friday edition of their annual rivalry. The game was electric, and one of the best editions of the rivalry in recent history. The first half started off back and forth, with the Gators and Seminoles exchanging...
Bleacher Report
Lane Kiffin Says He Anticipates Being Ole Miss HC Next Season Despite Auburn Rumors
Despite rumors that Lane Kiffin would step down to take over at Auburn as soon as Friday, the Ole Miss head coach has maintained he isn't planning to leave. Lane Kiffin is asked if he anticipates being Ole Miss' coach next season: "Yes, I do." Kiffin also responded to the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team
Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Bleacher Report
The Best Rookie From Every NFL Team's 2022 Draft Class
With only seven weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, now is a great time to take stock of how the league's top rookies have fared thus far. While some teams didn't have first- or even second-round picks in April's draft, every team has had at least one first-year player make a significant contribution this season. Some were highly selected prospects, but many were not—and one wasn't drafted at all.
Scorebook Live
Summit fights off Wilsonville, claims 5A Oregon football title
The Summit Storm defeated the Wilsonville Wildcats 35-28 on Friday at Hillsboro Stadium to win the Class 5A Oregon high school football state championship. Check back later for more from this game. Photo by Soobum Im
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season
For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman
Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs
If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report
3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason
The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL OL Shaq Calhoun 'Seriously Injured' After Being Shot Multiple Times
Former NFL offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Alabama on Sunday. Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law said Calhoun is expected to survive the shooting but has not been able to talk with police as of Wednesday morning, per Carol Robinson of AL.com. The...
Bleacher Report
Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3
"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
