PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dan Hurley is ready for his UConn team to graduate from stockpiling victories and start winning some titles, even in early season tournaments. The Huskies will get their chance Sunday. Adama Sanogo scored 11 of his 25 points during a decisive run midway through the second half and No. 20 UConn pulled away for an 82-67 victory over No. 18 Alabama in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational on Friday night. UConn will face Iowa State in the championship game, while Alabama will take on No. 1 North Carolina in the third-place game Sunday.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO