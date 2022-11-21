ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lashaunta Moore

Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?

Here's a list of candidates who aim to take Lori Lightfoot's spot. The filing deadline to run for Mayor of Chicago is Nov. 28, and there's no telling how many more candidates will make their presence known. So far, 14 people are running against Mayor Lightfoot, including an activist, alderman, and retired Chicago police officer.
WGN News

Chicago to provide $500 cash payments to thousands of residents

CHICAGO — Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, announced Monday the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application.  The program will provide $500 cash payments to Chicagoans who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus — specifically households […]
NBC Chicago

Buttigieg, Lightfoot to Make ‘Infrastructure Announcement' at O'Hare Airport

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to make an "infrastructure announcement" at O'Hare Airport Monday. According to Buttigieg's schedule, he will visit Chicago to "highlight infrastructure investments at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and a workforce training program that is building the next generation of aviation technicians.
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
POLITICO

What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?

Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
multihousingnews.com

JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb

Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 17, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

