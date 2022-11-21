Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Ald. Ray Lopez says he is not running for mayor to save Chicago from Lori Lightfoot
15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins John Williams to talk about why he made the decision to drop out of the race for Chicago mayor, why he doesn’t believe Mayor Lightfoot deserves another term, if he think the casino deal was a mistake, and what he thinks of the remaining candidates still in the race.
Over 90 percent of voters in Black wards supported Pritzker
Black voters in Chicago during the midterm election supported Governor JB Pritzker at the polls more than any ethnic group in the city, according to an extensive analysis from the Chicago Board of Elections. Pritzker cruised to a second term on Tuesday, November 8, taking 54.8 percent of the vote...
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?
Here's a list of candidates who aim to take Lori Lightfoot's spot. The filing deadline to run for Mayor of Chicago is Nov. 28, and there's no telling how many more candidates will make their presence known. So far, 14 people are running against Mayor Lightfoot, including an activist, alderman, and retired Chicago police officer.
Chicago mayoral campaigns line up to turn in nominating petitions; Alderman Lopez drops out
Chicago mayoral candidates lined at the city's voting super site Monday morning to turn in their nominating petitions.
Chicago to provide $500 cash payments to thousands of residents
CHICAGO — Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, announced Monday the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application. The program will provide $500 cash payments to Chicagoans who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus — specifically households […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
After congressional loss, Pekau ready to keep Orland Park a ‘fantastic town’
In Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau’s first board meeting since his loss to Sean Casten for a congressional seat, he expressed disappointment with the loss but said he was happy he is still running the village. At Monday’s meeting, Pekau said he was not happy with the way the...
SEIU asking Chicago mayoral candidates to back $25 minimum wage
CHICAGO - Looking ahead to the Chicago mayoral race, one union is asking candidates to back a $25 minimum wage. SEIU is circulating a candidate questionnaire with about two dozen matters raised by its members. Along with the minimum wage hike, the form also addresses health insurance for retirees and...
Buttigieg, Lightfoot to Make ‘Infrastructure Announcement' at O'Hare Airport
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to make an "infrastructure announcement" at O'Hare Airport Monday. According to Buttigieg's schedule, he will visit Chicago to "highlight infrastructure investments at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and a workforce training program that is building the next generation of aviation technicians.
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
POLITICO
What’s Ald. Edward Burke up to?
Happy Monday, Illinois. Brace yourselves — Elon Musk has lifted the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. Programming note: Illinois Playbook publishes through Wednesday, then is off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday. We’ll be back on our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. TOP TALKER. A Chicago tradition...
Andrew Holmes, Chicago crisis responder: 'I'm a person that knows the pain'
WBBM Newsradio’s Mai Martinez profiles Chicago community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who offers insight into the cost of violence.
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago area sisters sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - Two Chicago area sisters were each sentenced to 30 months of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors had asked that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
wlsam.com
Gregory Pratt: “The Rules are Meant to Let Rich People Give Money to Politicians or Die Trying”
John Howell is joined by Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune Reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall. Lightfoot’s allies are raising money outside city ethics rules; it’s not illegal, but they’ve skirted several regulations. Pratt sheds light on this, as well as Alderman Ray Lopez taking his hat out of the mayoral race.
CPD officer found not guilty in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting in River North
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Tuesday acquitted a Chicago police officer of two felony charges brought against her in connection with a shooting at a busy CTA train station in early 2020. Cook County Judge Joseph Claps found CPD officer Melvina Bogard, 33, not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct, almost three years […]
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
Mayor Lightfoot, Buttigieg announce construction can start on new O'Hare airport terminals
Officials highlighted how the rebuild of O'Hare's major terminals will improve passenger experience with updated facilities and amenities, provide more gate flexibility, reduce wait times, reduce taxiing time and improve domestic and international connections.
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
Former police watchdog has law license suspended for 6 months
State court regulators have suspended the law license of a former investigator for Chicago’s official police oversight agency, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3