Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension
Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
Stolen car plows into multiple vehicles in fatal pile-up on South Side
At least two people have died in a six-car crash at 87th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue, officials with the Chicago Fire Department said. Officials said 10 ambulances were called to the scene of the crash in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.
2 injured in Stevenson Expressway crash; inbound lanes reopened
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway reopened Monday afternoon, nearly six hours after two people were injured in a three-car accident.Illinois State Police said a vehicle was heading north on Interstate 55 near Central Avenue around 8:45 a.m., at a high rate of speed, when it hit another vehicle, before veering into the ditch on the left side of the expressway, going airborne, and flipping over several times in the southbound lanes, where it hit another vehicle head-on.The driver of the first and third vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries.All northbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed at Central Avenue after the crash. Those lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m., police said.
Traffic alert: Semi-truck turned on its side on ramp from Stevenson to Dan Ryan expressway
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck crash has been reported on the ramp from the Stevenson to the Dan Ryan Expressway. SkyFOX was over the scene near Damen Avenue. According to Illinois State Police, the semi-trailer lost control and rolled on its side. The truck was carrying meat. No injuries...
oakpark.com
Oak Park is sending mixed messages
The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich Police Department moves into new building at 1251 E. 6th Street
The Sandwich Police Department on Tuesday moved into its new building at 1251 E. 6th Street. Chief of Police Jim Bianchi says anyone who has business with the police department needs to go to the new location. Bianchi says there will be signs directing people to the new station at the now former police station on E. College Street. The phone number to reach the department at 815-786-7261 is not changing.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monica M. Eason, 42, is second person fatally struck on 3-block stretch of Pulaski in 4 months
On August 2 of this year, Lawrence Ware, 52, was killed while crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue in West Garfield Park when a hit-and-run driver struck him, and another motorist ran him over. Tragically, Monica M. Eason, 42, was killed in a similar manner...
wjol.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Channahon for Flock Safety Cameras
State’s Attorney James Glasgow (center) joined by Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey and Village President Missey Schumacher at the November 21 Village Board meeting. Total Contributions to Countywide Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $90,000. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Coroner's Office and other police agencies investigating incident in Mendota
UPDATE: The Mendota Police Department says that two men were found dead Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Police identified the them as 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler, of Mendota, and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given, of Mendota. Police say the two were found at Sessler's home on 9th...
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
Video: Car plows into suburban grocery store
CREST HILL, Ill. - A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon. Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building. The crash was caused by one vehicle, and the driver was...
starvedrock.media
Amtrak Temporarily Suspends Some Service Here
In the classic film “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” two guys are just trying to get to Chicago for Thanksgiving. It proves harder than it should, as a flight eventually becomes a train ride, which leads to hitting the road to get home. Life comes close to imitating art this holiday season.
coalcitycourant.com
Custer Park man arrested in connection with man found dead in Kankakee County
A six month investigation into a body discovered in rural Kankakee County has culminated in the arrest of a Custer Park man for concelament of death. The Braidwood Police Department announced the arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 22. On May 7, Adam Watts, 44, of Custer Park was reported missing to...
Driver arrested after car slams into River North Walgreens
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested after he drove a stolen car into a River North Walgreens Monday evening.The Land Rover was traveling south on Clark Street around 5:14 p.m. when it struck the drugstore at 641 N. Clark St., at Ontario Street, according to Chicago police.The car then reversed and struck the building at least once more police said. No injuries were reported related to the crash. The driver, 32-year-old Nathan Thomas, was arrested, and has been charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.Thomas is due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
wjol.com
Video Following Car Crash into Local Grocery Store
Two people were hurt, the driver who is 67 years of age and another person, after a car rammed into the Food 4 Less in Crest Hill. It happened on Tuesday afternoon while people were shopping ahead of Thanksgiving. Crest Hill Police tell WJOL that the driver was co-operative and did allow for a blood test to determine if he was intoxicated at the time. Police do not believe this was a case of road rage. Both the driver and the other person were transported to the hospital and expected to be ok.
wjol.com
Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family In Plainfield Following House Fire
On Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at about 1 a.m. the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a reported fire in the 25200 block of W. Sandbank Drive in Plainfield. Fire companies arrived to find a working fire that started on a deck that had spread into the home. The residents of the home were awaken by their smoke alarms and were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. While fire companies brought the fire under control they were able to search for and locate the resident’s dog, and reunite it with the homeowners.
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
CPD officer found not guilty in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting in River North
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge on Tuesday acquitted a Chicago police officer of two felony charges brought against her in connection with a shooting at a busy CTA train station in early 2020. Cook County Judge Joseph Claps found CPD officer Melvina Bogard, 33, not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct, almost three years […]
starvedrock.media
Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales
Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
Comments / 1