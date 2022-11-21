Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
WANE-TV
Steuben County I-69 Welcome Center to open Wednesday
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A rest area and welcome center closed since September on I-69 in Steuben County will open on Wednesday in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is located near mile marker 345 south of Angola and is accessible to southbound traffic. The main facility with public restrooms will open by noon Wednesday, November 23, however the new private restroom facility will remain closed for the time being.
wfft.com
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good, officials announced on social media Monday. In a Facebook post, the local eatery said the Fort Wayne location and the locations in Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Lusher, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw on Lake St. are closing effective immediately.
WANE-TV
Police: Bluffton man found safe
Bluffton Police confirmed a man was found safe Thursday after a statewide Silver Alert was issued. Bluffton Police were investigating the disappearance of Jake Steffen, a 21-year-old man who had been reported missing from Bluffton after Wednesday evening. Police confirmed Thursday morning Steffen was found safe and returned home.
fortwaynesnbc.com
The Night of Lights returns to Downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The beloved Night of Lights is returning to Fort Wayne for another year. Experience the true whimsical magic of the Christmas season with the annual HolidayFest featuring the popular Night of Lights, presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and TriCore. The event will take place this...
WNDU
Penguin Point closes multiple locations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!. That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!. Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures. Several other locations will remain open including...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
verticalmag.com
Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters
Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
WANE-TV
Starbucks opens new location in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks. The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group,...
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
putnamsentinel.com
Area agencies react to spill
COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
WANE-TV
Police: Woman hit by debris after shots fired; 2 suspects at large
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence has gathered near the intersection of Holton Avenue and Colerick Street Monday night. Numerous police vehicles had a section of Holton Avenue near the intersection blocked off as officers investigated the scene. According to police, debris struck a woman after...
Delphos Herald
Old hotel, other buildings down
DELPHOS — Those entering downtown Delphos from the south will notice a change in the landscape on the east side of South Main Street just north of the railroad tracks. The building that most recently housed an antique mall and once was a restaurant and bar and the attached apartment, the former Marion Township building and the building for Cliff’s Small Engine Repair all came down over the last several weeks.
abc57.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
Times-Bulletin
Car fire at Hiestand Woods
The Van Wert Fire Department was called to a car fire in the parking lot of Hiestand Woods at 5:15 p.m. Monday evening. Engine 7 responded to the scene. Upon Arrival the entire front engine compartment area was on fire. It was quickly put under control . The car was a total loss and no injuries occurred as the occupants of the vehicle were not in the vehicle when the fire was noticed. The Van Wert Police Department was alsozon the scene. Cause of the fire was not disclosed.
Comments / 0