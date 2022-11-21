Read full article on original website
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa
This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]
Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
KCRG.com
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd Iowa grocery stores
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Cedar Rapids man...
This Is The Most Popular Holly Jolly Christmas Decoration In Iowa
It's that time of year to get the boxes out of the attic, garage, or basement. Or if you are really into Christmas, maybe you have boxes of decorations in all those locations. As you get the little lights twinkling, the tree cut down (or unpacked), and the air compressors pumping the inflatables will you be putting up Iowa's favorite decoration this year.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
KCCI.com
Iowa owned candy shop celebrates global success of cotton candy sales
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For decades, Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines has been a one-stop shop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now decked out with holiday sweets, you can find just about anything — from peppermint bark to assorted candies. But in one corner of the...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
A Friendly Reminder To Iowa Shoppers This Holiday Season
I firmly believe that everyone should work in the retail or food service industry at some point in their life. I think it gives you a greater appreciation for the people who do those jobs, which, in turn, makes you a little bit kinder. I spent my first year in...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
KTEN.com
10 Best Places to Live in the Midwest
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-best-places-to-live-in-the-midwest/. Every year, thousands of families across the U.S. search for the best places to live in the Midwest. But why? The reasons are simple: a lower cost of living, access to nature, job opportunities, and, perhaps most importantly, fun, safe communities. For many, it is a world away from coastal cities.
KCCI.com
Saved by a bowl: Chuck's Restaurant receives container to help feed thousands for Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Let the mashing begin!. A generous donor has provided a giant bowl to Chuck's Restaurant for Thanksgiving. The Des Moines restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there was one missing ingredient — a 140-quart bowl. Chuck's recently purchased a...
I Bet You DIDN’T Know This ’80s Icon Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]
You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
KCCI.com
kniakrls.com
Sheriff Enforcement for the Holiday
There will be extra law enforcement on the roadways for the holiday season. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that drivers need to be responsible, “Obviously we realize whenever there is family gatherings. Some people like to have a couple of beers or glasses of wine or different things and our message obviously is just to make sure they know how many they have had. Keep it under the limit in regards to if they are going to be getting into motor vehicles or driving and those different kinds of situations. It’s not that we don’t want people to have fun and enjoy themselves, we just want them to be responsible.”
Take Your Kids on the Iowa Version of ‘The Polar Express’
All aboard the Santa Express! Iowa's version of the Polar Express is getting ready to kick off its 2022 holiday season!. Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad hosts a series of holiday train rides called the Santa Express. The rides are very popular and have become a tradition for families across the state of Iowa. The official website reads:
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade
A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
