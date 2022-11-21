Read full article on original website
Related
The News & Observer
Millbrook football, behind 3 TDs from Xavier Pugh, upends No. 1 Hillside in 4A semifinal
Pugh ran for all three Wildcat touchdowns, including the game-winner with four minutes remaining, to lead the No. 12 Wildcats to a 19-14 win over the top-seeded Hornets of Durham.
UNC Isn't (Yet) Living Up to the Preseason Hype
The Tar Heels earned their No. 1 ranking based on last March, but this year's group has yet to play up to that level.
Oklahoma State disposes of Tulsa with big second half
Bryce Thompson scored 18 points and Oklahoma State turned a 12-point halftime lead into a 39-point bulge with about nine
No. 25 Iowa moves to 5-0 after holding off Clemson
Patrick McCaffery scored a team-high 21 points as the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes held off a furious rally by the
WSYR NewsChannel 9
Syracuse Crunch winning streak snapped by Providence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win stopping 38-of-41 between the […]
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: November 25, 2022
Ryan and Dionne get you ready for the weekend to see if the Bears can break a three game losing streak as they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.
Heart of the Bulldogs:
, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
Comments / 0