WDBJ7.com
Community members are providing gifts to senior citizens in need this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish list. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WSET
Henry Co. investigator graduates from intensive Virginia Forensic Science Academy course
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An investigator for the Henry County Sheriff's Office is being praised for completing an intense course in Richmond that allows him to stay on top of the latest technology when it comes to evidence. Sheriff Lane Perry is congratulating Investigator Alvin Hagwood on graduating...
wfirnews.com
Drumstick Dash, then Thanksgiving luncheon at Rescue Mission today
It’s all hands on deck for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke today – first at the Drumstick Dash 5K that raises money for the homeless shelter’s feeding programs, then for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with the Mission’s CEO live in studio last week:
WSLS
Southwest Virginia LGBTQ+ community reacts to deadly Colorado gay club shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – At least five people were killed and 25 others were injured in a deadly mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs, Colorado early Sunday morning. The suspected gunman is now facing hate crime charges. Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Southwest Virginia are speaking...
wfirnews.com
Local 5k returns to make a difference in Roanoke
Nearly two decades after its first race, organizers say one local 5k continues to make waves in the community. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Dozens of local organizations decorate trees for Hotel Roanoke’s ‘Fashion for Evergreens’ event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual tree decorating contest. More than 25 local businesses and organizations are participating in this year’s “Fashion for Evergreens” competition. Community members can vote on their favorite trees by making donations to United Way.
WSLS
Bill introduced to allow 16-year olds, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections
ROANOKE, Va. – Delegate Sam Rasoul submitted a bill Monday to be introduced in the 2023 General Assembly. The bill will allow 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. HJ 459 will address the need for young people to have their voices heard politically, the release said. “What...
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission of Roanoke combats food insecurity throughout the community
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –High food prices are still putting strain on families, especially as the holiday season kicks into high gear. Non-profits like the Rescue Mission of Roanoke are working hard to try and keep up. Every Saturday morning the Manna Pantry with Rescue Mission of Roanoke donates over...
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: E.C. Glass’ George White
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend. At the center of the Glass offense is a senior...
cardinalnews.org
Two to be inducted into Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame
New to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame are a pair of individuals whose credentials are impeccable. Phil Owenby, previously the golf pro in Roanoke at Hunting Hills Country Club and later at Roanoke Country Club, was named to the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year. In...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community remembers victims of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members gathered Sunday to remember victims of gun violence. 18 candles were lit, each one representing someone who was killed in 2022. Families shared their grief of losing loved ones with each other. Tears were rolling as speakers prayed, read poetry, played music and praised dance.
WSET
Don't Miss TRBC's "Virginia Christmas Spectacular"
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is once again putting on "The Virginia Christmas Spectacular." It's the weekend of December 9-11. Emily got to see how it's all coming together and what you can expect if you attend!
WSLS
Salem marching band, James River senior to perform in Thanksgiving parades across the country
SALEM, Va. – When you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, you might spot some local high school bands and performers. In the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, James River High School senior, Macy Williams, will be playing the alto saxophone with the Great American Marching Band.
cardinalnews.org
Democrats swept Roanoke. But with a ward system Republicans might have won two council seats.
Much like a dog with a bone, I’m not ready to stop chewing on the election returns. Here’s the latest thing I’ve found: Election 2022 shows quite clearly that Roanoke’s at-large system for electing city council members makes it almost impossible for minority voters to elect the candidate of their choice to council.
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority working to reduce compound chemical found in Spring Hollow reservoir
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority is working to reduce the amount of a chemical compound, hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, in the Spring Hollow reservoir. At Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, the executive director of the water authority said the department is increasing water testing and sampling at...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
WSLS
ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
wfirnews.com
Pro lacrosse coming to Salem Civic Center starting next month
The Salem Civic Center has hosted a variety of sporting events over the past 50 years-plus, including basketball, boxing, wrestling – even pro hockey. Now comes the Professional Box Lacrosse Association, and the Salem Mayhem franchise that debuts at the Civic Center on December 30 in a game against the Hampton Hammerheads. Season passes and single game tickets starting at 15 dollars for the Mayhem go on sale this Wednesday morning at 10am. George Manias is the team president; the first-year league owns all 9 franchises and will focus on rosters with American-born players:
chathamstartribune.com
Danville announces holiday hours, services
The public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen on Monday, Nov. 28. Danville Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but it will run on regular service hours on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Household trash and yard waste...
