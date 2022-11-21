ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfirnews.com

Drumstick Dash, then Thanksgiving luncheon at Rescue Mission today

It’s all hands on deck for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke today – first at the Drumstick Dash 5K that raises money for the homeless shelter’s feeding programs, then for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with the Mission’s CEO live in studio last week:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Student Achiever: E.C. Glass’ George White

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend. At the center of the Glass offense is a senior...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Two to be inducted into Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame

New to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame are a pair of individuals whose credentials are impeccable. Phil Owenby, previously the golf pro in Roanoke at Hunting Hills Country Club and later at Roanoke Country Club, was named to the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year. In...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community remembers victims of gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members gathered Sunday to remember victims of gun violence. 18 candles were lit, each one representing someone who was killed in 2022. Families shared their grief of losing loved ones with each other. Tears were rolling as speakers prayed, read poetry, played music and praised dance.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Don't Miss TRBC's "Virginia Christmas Spectacular"

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is once again putting on "The Virginia Christmas Spectacular." It's the weekend of December 9-11. Emily got to see how it's all coming together and what you can expect if you attend!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Pro lacrosse coming to Salem Civic Center starting next month

The Salem Civic Center has hosted a variety of sporting events over the past 50 years-plus, including basketball, boxing, wrestling – even pro hockey. Now comes the Professional Box Lacrosse Association, and the Salem Mayhem franchise that debuts at the Civic Center on December 30 in a game against the Hampton Hammerheads. Season passes and single game tickets starting at 15 dollars for the Mayhem go on sale this Wednesday morning at 10am. George Manias is the team president; the first-year league owns all 9 franchises and will focus on rosters with American-born players:
SALEM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville announces holiday hours, services

The public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen on Monday, Nov. 28. Danville Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but it will run on regular service hours on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Household trash and yard waste...
DANVILLE, VA

