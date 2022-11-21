Read full article on original website
14news.com
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people are facing charges after the Madisonville Police Department says a search warrant led them to finding a large amount of drugs. Authorities say they received information that 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin was on North Seminary Street. They say Franklin was wanted after running from Kentucky...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman accused of meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
wevv.com
Sentencing rescheduled for mom charged in young child's fentanyl overdose death
The sentencing date for an Evansville mom who was charged in her young child's fentanyl overdose death has once again been rescheduled. During court Wednesday, the sentencing for Makaylee Opperman was rescheduled to Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. 44News reporter Ben Laufer was in the courtroom for what would have...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
hot96.com
Convicted Felon Arrested For Firing Gun In Front Of Business
An Evansville man was arrested for firing off shots in front of a Henderson business. Employees of Bullets Pawn shop told police that someone shot a round off in front of the store then fled. That person was later identified as 59 year old Tony Melton. Officers caught up with...
wevv.com
Owensboro Police warns community of scammer posing as officer
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky issued a new scam warning to the community on Wednesday. A statement from the Owensboro Police Department says that multiple citizens have recently reached out about being contacted by someone claiming to be with the police department. According to citizen reports, the imposter then tries to...
HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
Three charged with drug trafficking in Oak Grove
One woman and two men are facing drug charges after police reportedly went to an Oak Grove home to deliver an arrest warrant Saturday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
"Hiding in Plain Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January. According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
Evansville Police warn of skilled pickpockets targeting women
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say the holiday shopping season isn’t the only thing that is upon us — so is pickpocketing. Local law enforcement has noticed a recent uptick in theft of wallets and credit cards, including the regular break-ins of parked cars. “There are travelling crews of criminals who go from city […]
Woman killed in Hopkins County car crash
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says they dispatched deputies to a car accident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road.
Man facing 10 charges following Trigg County chase
A man was taken into custody after he led authorities on a short chase Friday night when they tried to pull him over in Trigg County for numerous traffic violations.
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
14news.com
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson doctor is on probation after documents show he confessed to improperly accessing patient records. A document filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure shows reports from Deaconess Privacy Department found Dr. Quang Nguyen admitted to looking up medical records on several occasions after breaking off a dating relationship.
