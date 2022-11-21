ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wales Boys Soccer Player Continues Attending Practice, Despite Season-Ending Injury

 3 days ago

Photo by6abc

Eleven-year-old Colin Serfass’ 2022 soccer season is prematurely over, thanks to a broken arm. But Serfass continued to show up to practices, looking to inspire his team, the 2011 Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals Soccer Team Black, U12 boys’ group. Matteo Iadonisi profiled his grit for 6abc.

Serfass and his teammates were succeeding, up until his injury.

“This season was really good for us,” he said. “We’ve been growing, we’ve been moving the ball better, and we’ve really been connecting.”

But in a match against DC Delco, he sustained a bone fracture that sidelined him.

As he healed, however, Serfass continued attending practices.

“I just know that I can’t just break my arm and then not show up for four weeks,” he said. “I just want to be there to support my team.”

He’s not alone in being loyal.

A fellow teammate, Sullivan Reilly, did much the same earlier in the season. He sat on the bench and cheered after being placed on the injured reserve list by a fractured knee.

The team hopes to be firing on all cylinders to qualify for next June’s SuperCopa tournament in Bradenton, Fla. The players are already embarking on fundraising efforts to cover the expenses of attending.

6abc has the full roster of information on Colin Serfass and his dedicated team.

