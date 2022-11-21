Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
wfirnews.com
Drumstick Dash, then Thanksgiving luncheon at Rescue Mission today
It’s all hands on deck for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke today – first at the Drumstick Dash 5K that raises money for the homeless shelter’s feeding programs, then for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with the Mission’s CEO live in studio last week:
WSLS
Salvation Army Angel Tree program: More than 900 kids in the New River Valley hope to have their Christmas wishes come true
ROANOKE, Va. – Each year thousands of families are forced to choose between making ends meet or giving Christmas presents to their children. That’s why 10 News is excited to partner with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program this year – to make sure children and seniors in need have presents under the tree.
WDBJ7.com
Community members are providing gifts to senior citizens in need this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish list. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WSET
The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
WDBJ7.com
Faith-based non-profit in search of extra staffers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke faith-based organization called The Lampstand is in need of more staffers. The non-profit works to end child exploitation and trafficking. Kathleen Arnold, Lampstand executive director, and Human Resources and Data Manager Gina Spano stopped by 7@four to talk about the organization and what they’re looking for.
WDBJ7.com
Dozens of local organizations decorate trees for Hotel Roanoke’s ‘Fashion for Evergreens’ event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual tree decorating contest. More than 25 local businesses and organizations are participating in this year’s “Fashion for Evergreens” competition. Community members can vote on their favorite trees by making donations to United Way.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office helps 37 families with Thanksgiving meal
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As the cost of food continues to increase, preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be struggle for some families. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is making sure families have a meal for Thanksgiving. During this season of giving, Bedford County law enforcement officers gave families...
WSLS
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
wfxrtv.com
Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
WDBJ7.com
One person critically burned during Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, apparently sustained during a brush fire Wednesday. About 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 700 block of Hemlock Road NW for reports of a fire. Crews found a fire that had spread across approximately an acre and a half, and came across the victim.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department gives food to 400 families for Thanksgiving
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people lined up for the Danville Police Department’s fourth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Monday afternoon. The Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia to give away 400 boxes of food to 400 families. The boxes were filled with enough fruits and vegetables...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
WDBJ7.com
Avoid scams on Black Friday/Cyber Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Shop smart on Black Friday and Cyber Monday by avoiding some common scams happening this time of year. Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western VA, joined us on Here @ Home with some common signs that you’re dealing with a fake website or an online shopping scam.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County applying for grant to develop coworking center in Rocky Mount
Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local businesses in downtown Rocky Mount. In October, the county applied for a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. If successful, the county would use the money to turn 40 West Church St. — currently owned by Franklin County — into a coworking center and office building.
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WSET
EXCLUSIVE: Calvary Chapel Lynchburg men reflect on their trip to Kyiv
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Calvary Chapel Lynchburg sent a group to Kyiv back in October to serve those in need. Upon their return, ABC13 obtained an exclusive interview with the five men to hear about their experiences in Ukraine. They said that it began with a calling -- God...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
WDBJ7.com
Dream Launch and Rev Up programs help small businesses in Pittsylvania County and Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association and the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce are working together to help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams through the Dream Launch and Rev Up programs. The Dream Launch bootcamp provides free online classes to train people who are interested in opening their...
wakg.com
Danville Police Host Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
The Danville Police Department and Feeding Southwest Virginia partnered on Monday afternoon to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The police department gave out over 400 boxes of food at their new headquarters to help keep people from going hungry during the holiday. This was the second time the department has partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia for the giveaway where they gave out 440 boxes of food.
Comments / 0