ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Drumstick Dash, then Thanksgiving luncheon at Rescue Mission today

It’s all hands on deck for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke today – first at the Drumstick Dash 5K that raises money for the homeless shelter’s feeding programs, then for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with the Mission’s CEO live in studio last week:
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

The Perfect Present Waiting For You at Spearman Artisanry

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spearman Artisanry has amazing and unique items to help you give the perfect Christmas present this year. Their Mistletoe Market starts just in time for Black Friday! Emily found out how it works and what you can expect to find inside!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Faith-based non-profit in search of extra staffers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke faith-based organization called The Lampstand is in need of more staffers. The non-profit works to end child exploitation and trafficking. Kathleen Arnold, Lampstand executive director, and Human Resources and Data Manager Gina Spano stopped by 7@four to talk about the organization and what they’re looking for.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person critically burned during Roanoke brush fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, apparently sustained during a brush fire Wednesday. About 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 700 block of Hemlock Road NW for reports of a fire. Crews found a fire that had spread across approximately an acre and a half, and came across the victim.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department gives food to 400 families for Thanksgiving

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people lined up for the Danville Police Department’s fourth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Monday afternoon. The Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia to give away 400 boxes of food to 400 families. The boxes were filled with enough fruits and vegetables...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Avoid scams on Black Friday/Cyber Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Shop smart on Black Friday and Cyber Monday by avoiding some common scams happening this time of year. Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of BBB Serving Western VA, joined us on Here @ Home with some common signs that you’re dealing with a fake website or an online shopping scam.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County applying for grant to develop coworking center in Rocky Mount

Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local businesses in downtown Rocky Mount. In October, the county applied for a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. If successful, the county would use the money to turn 40 West Church St. — currently owned by Franklin County — into a coworking center and office building.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
ALTAVISTA, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Host Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

The Danville Police Department and Feeding Southwest Virginia partnered on Monday afternoon to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The police department gave out over 400 boxes of food at their new headquarters to help keep people from going hungry during the holiday. This was the second time the department has partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia for the giveaway where they gave out 440 boxes of food.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy