Tennessee State

Yardbarker

Former Pro Bowl WR calls Dolphins 'scariest team in NFL'

While many would give the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles the designation as the NFL’s top team, one former Super Bowl champion is arguing that title actually belongs to the Miami Dolphins. On a recent episode of NFL Gameday Morning, two-time Pro Bowl receiver Emmanuel Sanders stated...
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns Digest Week 12 Staff Picks

Happy Thanksgiving from the Browns Digest Staff. This week kicks off with three games to celebrate the Turkey Day festivities and the Browns Digest staff has picks for those games as well as the rest of the week. The Buffalo Bills go on the road to play in Detroit for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Best Thanksgiving NFL Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There’s nothing quite like Thanksgiving and the NFL. The 2022 slate will provide plenty of action all day and night, with Lions-Bills, Cowboys-Giants and Patriots-Vikings all getting ready to square off. It’s also the perfect time for bettors to start grabbing all the Thanksgiving NFL sportsbook promo codes that they can earn on Turkey Day.
Raleigh News & Observer

Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain and Haywood Highsmith Provide Energy Boost

When the Miami Heat need a "jolt of energy," coach Erik Spoelstra knows where to turn. That's when he usually calls upon Haywood Highsmith and Jamal Cain, the Heat's energy players. "It's all about that grit as well and that's their journey," Spoelstra said. "They have to work and fight...
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Crash Back Down After Ugly Cowboys Loss

Things change quickly in the NFL. Last week was about the Vikings proving themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. To come back the way they did, on the road, against an elite Bills team, was incredibly impressive. Even with their seven straight wins all coming by one score, it was much harder for people to question if the 8-1 Vikings were "for real" after that win in Orchard Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Updating the scouting report for Miami commit Francis Mauigoa

IMG Academy wrapped up its 2022 season last week with a 27-16 upset of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy. One of the highest-ranked players for the Ascenders is five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who is committed to Mario Cristobal and Miami. Given the fact that December's Signing Day is quickly approaching,...
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Bradley Beal Ruled Out Tonight Against The Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat will not have to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Wednesday. Beal was ruled out because of a quad injury. The Wizards are also without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monte Morris (right ankle soreness). Beal is arguably having...
MIAMI, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL

