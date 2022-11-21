ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Polish Military Chief Says Russia is Escalating on NATO’s Border

HALIFAX, Canada — Russia’s war on Ukraine is becoming more dangerous for Poland and other NATO allies on Ukraine’s border, said Polish military chief Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak, after falling debris killed two people in his country this week. “The conclusion [is] that Russia is escalating,” Andrzejczak said....
POLITICO

Ukraine’s not-so-secret prep to retake Crimea

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Ukraine’s secret planning for a military campaign in Crimea isn’t much of a secret anymore. On Saturday, Ukrainian Defense Minister VOLODYMYR HAVRYLOV told Sky News it...
navalnews.com

Ukraine’s Maritime Drone Strikes Again: Reports Indicate Attack On Novorossiysk

Ukraine’s maritime drones can now reach a Russian Navy base until now regarded as safe. When the drones (USVs) were used to attack Sevastopol on October 29 they resulted in a major shift in Russian Navy operations. The threat is regarded as so serious that new defenses were added in Sevastopol. And the Russian Navy, which early in the war dominated the Black Sea, barely leaves port. Now this threat has reached another major Russian Navy base at Novorossiysk.
Salon

Putin's massive mistake: Lawrence Freedman on Ukraine and the lessons of history

Since the Russian invasion last February, the Ukrainian military has spent months trading space for time. That has proven a successful strategy: U.S. and NATO military assistance, excellent civilian and military leadership, a determined and well-trained military and a population committed to total resistance has evidently turned the tide against the Russian forces.
US News and World Report

Russia's 'General Armageddon' Under Pressure to Deliver on Battlefield After Retreat

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's leading war hawks rallied behind the humiliating decision for Moscow's forces to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month, but the commander who argued in favour of the move is now under growing pressure to prove it was worth it. Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General...
POLITICO

U.S. and Russia ‘can’t stop’ Turkey’s new Syria incursion

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Turkey is threatening to kill more U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria — and the United States and Russia might not try very hard to stop it. Turkish...
The Independent

Russia’s Shivulech volcano could burst into ‘powerful eruption’ any time

Russia’s Shiveluch volcano is under extremely high activity and a powerful explosion can occur at any time, the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team has warned.The country’s most active volcano and one of the largest in the Russian far East recorded a volcanic ash plume rising up to around 13000ft altitude on Saturday, according to the observatory.“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,” the observatory said on Sunday.“Ash explosions up to 10-15kms (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian jets buzz NATO warships in Baltic Sea

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said a pair of Russian fighter jets flew within only a few hundred feet of a group of NATO warships in the Baltic Sea on Thursday as the allied ships were in the middle of air defense training. The close Russian military overflight could have resulted in a misunderstanding or miscalculation that could turn into a broader conflict between NATO and Russia.
The New York Times

Videos Suggest Captive Russian Soldiers Were Killed at Close Range

Destruction at the Kherson International Airport in Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 20, 2022. (Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times) A series of videos that surfaced on social media last week has ignited a debate over whether Ukrainian forces committed war crimes or acted in self-defense as they tried to capture a group of Russian soldiers who were then killed.
AFP

Moscow says on alert after Crimea hit by 'drone attack'

Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula was targeted by a drone attack on Tuesday, Kremlin-installed authorities said, adding that Moscow's forces there were "on alert". There have been several explosions at or near Russian military installations in Crimea since February, including a coordinated drone attack on a key Russian naval port at Sevastopol in October.
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy