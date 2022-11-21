Read full article on original website
rj
3d ago
Of course 60 minutes goes to New York to do a piece on immigration but stay away from the border where there's real problems in TX and AZ.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
nynmedia.com
Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report
In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
New York's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade returns without COVID restrictions
New York City's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off in front of millions of spectators today. The parade is back in full swing this year after two years of COVID restrictions. The parade follows a 2.5-mile route from the Upper West Side down to 34th Street. Dressed and ready to...
NJ takes another swipe at congestion pricing
Lawmakers add a further protest to plan to charge drivers more. New Jersey lawmakers are once again registering their formal concern with New York’s plan to begin charging a “congestion toll” when motorists enter Manhattan’s central business district, including from New Jersey’s side of the Hudson River.
New York's 96th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade marches through Manhattan
Millions line the streets of New York City to watch the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. Elise Preston is in the middle of all the excitement along the route.
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
Writer E. Jean Carroll files upgraded lawsuit alleging Trump "forcibly raped and groped her" in the 1990s
New York — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. E. Jean Carroll's lawyer filed the legal papers electronically as the Adult Survivor's Act temporarily lifted the state's usual deadlines for suing over sexual assault. She sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harms, dignity loss and reputation damage.
Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.
Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools," said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
Manhattan D.A. Said This Woman Acted in Self-Defense. He Prosecuted Her For Almost a Year Anyway.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has spent the better part of the last year prosecuting a woman for murder. There's a catch: He publicly expressed, multiple times, that he didn't believe it was a murder. It's an odd scenario for a prosecutor to put himself in. But for Tracy McCarter,...
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
CBS presents the annual New York Thanksgiving Day Parade live
Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host the CBS coverage of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.
TSA officer finds cat in checked bag at NYC airport
The TSA shared a photo of the traveler's luggage on Twitter Tuesday morning, with the cat's orange hair visibly peeking through an opened portion of the zipper.
Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
This Famous Jeweler, with a Shop in New Hope, is Combating the Counterfeit Jewelry Market
The jeweler is raising awareness of the impact this has on his artistic industry. A popular jeweler, with a storefront in Bucks County, is working to negate the negative effects of the counterfeit market on his industry. Janelle Conaway wrote about the local jeweler in The New York Times. Mitchell...
CBS News
FDNY on scene of fire at Bronx house of worship
A fire broke out at a house of worship in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon. Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.
NBC Connecticut
Queens Family Slayer Runs Out of Gas in Virginia, Found Covered in Blood: Sources
News 4’s Jessica Cunnington reports. The 22-year-old man suspected of killing three relatives at the family's Queens home was apprehended hundreds of miles away, out of gas on the side of the road and covered in blood, a senior law enforcement official said. State police in Virginia found the...
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
CBS News
Man caught on camera beating boy with crutch in Brooklyn
Police are looking for a man who used a crutch to beat a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn. Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked. CBS2's Alice Gainer has new video from the NYPD.
CBS News
Bronx gas station employee shot in the head while working
NEW YORK -- Police say a Bronx gas station employee was shot in the head while working and rushed to the hospital Tuesday. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Boston Road near Huguenot Avenue in the Allerton section. The 49-year-old man was rushed to...
Abandoned cemetery’s care falls on families who ask why N.J. law bars them from $130K trust fund
Armed with only a weed wacker, the cigar-smoking 75-year-old Dave Kite does his best to battle the ever-growing grass that overtakes the gravestones of Cedarwood Cemetery in Hazlet. For 30 years, Kite has been caretaker of the three-acre burial ground along Florence Avenue, which is home to 2,000 souls that...
News 12
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
CBS News
573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3