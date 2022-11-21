Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Watertown Rotary Club Invites Public to Holiday Mixer & Toy Drive
The Rotary Club of Watertown is excited to announce that it will be hosting a Community Holiday Mixer and Toy Drive! The event will be held at the Hampton Inn and Suites Boston/Watertown on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In the spirit of Rotary’s mantra...
hot969boston.com
Best Restaurants in and Around Boston to Eat This Thanksgiving
Okay, so you waited until the last minute to make your Thanksgiving day plans. Or maybe your original plans fell through and you’re in need of a last minute fix to save your holiday. Thank goodness for the website www.gayot.com. They’ve put together a list of restaurants in the Boston area that are open on Thanksgiving day. According to the site: “If laboring in the kitchen all day doesn’t sound like your idea of a holiday, leave it to the professionals to prepare your Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For an all-American feast of turkey and all the trimmings, visit these Best Thanksgiving Restaurants in Boston. And best of all? No dishes to wash.”
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
nbcboston.com
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
Watertown News
Watertown Church Hosting Family Christmas Event
Watertown’s Grace Chapel will host Jingle Jam on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Grace Chapel is located at 525 Main St., in Watertown. The church provided the following information:. A Night of Fun Christmas Activities for the Whole Family!. Looking for an exciting, fun-filled night the whole family...
NECN
Best Restaurants in Boston to Get Takeout Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
If you're planning a last-minute Friendsgiving or if you still need to figure out your Thanksgiving menu, you still have time to go gourmet for all of your guests. Boston Food Journal's Brittany Di Capua says there are some great restaurants in Boston where you can get Thanksgiving takeout. Di...
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
Watertown News
Armenian Museum Releases Music from ’40s & ’50s, Hosting Christmas Gallery Stroll
The following announcement was provided by the Armenian Museum of America:. The Sound Archive presents digitized versions of 78 rpm records from our collection. This month we are featuring record distributor Hrand Markar Tashjian. Tashjian was a trailblazer, taking matters into his own hands when Armenian music was almost impossible...
WCVB
Domesticated pet turkey looking for new home at Animal Rescue League
BOSTON — An unusual – but seasonally appropriate – pet is looking for a new home at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Kate, a 1-year-old domesticated turkey, was surrendered to the ARL because her family was moving. The ARL said the white bird was bred to...
Hingham Apple store crash: GoFundMe raises money for Kevin Bradley’s family
A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of the man killed after an SUV hit an Apple store in Hingham, also leaving at least 20 others injured. Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. The GoFundMe is raising money for his family.
homenewshere.com
Citizens clash over holiday displays on Town Common
READING – The Select Board voted Monday to place a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah on the Town Common next month. If only it was that simple. When the board debates raising taxes, the Town Hall meeting room is mostly empty. But with the possibility that the Town Common would have a menorah and not a Christmas tree, the room was packed, with some residents standing in the hallway straining to hear.
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 30 – Nov. 12, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/10/2022Marjorie A Thorpe Revocable TrustDrown E L26B Sagamore Ln Lot 8$1,700,000. 10/31/2022Hanser Family TrustRexrode M F4 High Ridge Rd Lots 4 & 1B$850,000. 11/1/2022Broughton, Edward H EstLeonard S A19...
NECN
Here's What's New at Boston-Area Malls This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is almost here — or maybe for the most spirited and ambitious among us, it’s already here. Either way, shoppers in the Boston area are bound to come across a range of new shops and restaurants. Here’s a look at notable newcomers who’ve opened...
thelocalne.ws
Five Corners to become … Four Corners?
IPSWICH — Some people are still upset that Quint’s Corner became known as Five Corners. How are they going to react when it becomes Four Corners?. The select board was presented with a proposal on Monday to reconfigure the notorious downtown intersection of South Main, Market, Central, and North Main streets.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
House Digest
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
