Watertown, MA

Watertown News

Watertown Rotary Club Invites Public to Holiday Mixer & Toy Drive

The Rotary Club of Watertown is excited to announce that it will be hosting a Community Holiday Mixer and Toy Drive! The event will be held at the Hampton Inn and Suites Boston/Watertown on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In the spirit of Rotary’s mantra...
WATERTOWN, MA
hot969boston.com

Best Restaurants in and Around Boston to Eat This Thanksgiving

Okay, so you waited until the last minute to make your Thanksgiving day plans. Or maybe your original plans fell through and you’re in need of a last minute fix to save your holiday. Thank goodness for the website www.gayot.com. They’ve put together a list of restaurants in the Boston area that are open on Thanksgiving day. According to the site: “If laboring in the kitchen all day doesn’t sound like your idea of a holiday, leave it to the professionals to prepare your Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, 2022. For an all-American feast of turkey and all the trimmings, visit these Best Thanksgiving Restaurants in Boston. And best of all? No dishes to wash.”
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
SALEM, NH
Watertown News

Watertown Church Hosting Family Christmas Event

Watertown’s Grace Chapel will host Jingle Jam on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Grace Chapel is located at 525 Main St., in Watertown. The church provided the following information:. A Night of Fun Christmas Activities for the Whole Family!. Looking for an exciting, fun-filled night the whole family...
WATERTOWN, MA
NECN

Best Restaurants in Boston to Get Takeout Food for Thanksgiving Dinner

If you're planning a last-minute Friendsgiving or if you still need to figure out your Thanksgiving menu, you still have time to go gourmet for all of your guests. Boston Food Journal's Brittany Di Capua says there are some great restaurants in Boston where you can get Thanksgiving takeout. Di...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Citizens clash over holiday displays on Town Common

READING – The Select Board voted Monday to place a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah on the Town Common next month. If only it was that simple. When the board debates raising taxes, the Town Hall meeting room is mostly empty. But with the possibility that the Town Common would have a menorah and not a Christmas tree, the room was packed, with some residents standing in the hallway straining to hear.
Boston

Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
HINGHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Oct. 30 – Nov. 12, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/10/2022Marjorie A Thorpe Revocable TrustDrown E L26B Sagamore Ln Lot 8$1,700,000. 10/31/2022Hanser Family TrustRexrode M F4 High Ridge Rd Lots 4 & 1B$850,000. 11/1/2022Broughton, Edward H EstLeonard S A19...
BOXFORD, MA
NECN

Here's What's New at Boston-Area Malls This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is almost here — or maybe for the most spirited and ambitious among us, it’s already here. Either way, shoppers in the Boston area are bound to come across a range of new shops and restaurants. Here’s a look at notable newcomers who’ve opened...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Five Corners to become … Four Corners?

IPSWICH — Some people are still upset that Quint’s Corner became known as Five Corners. How are they going to react when it becomes Four Corners?. The select board was presented with a proposal on Monday to reconfigure the notorious downtown intersection of South Main, Market, Central, and North Main streets.
IPSWICH, MA
House Digest

The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts

Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.

