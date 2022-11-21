Airport That’s Closest to Northeastern Montco Is Also the One with U.S. Record for Worst Flight Delays
The closest major airport in northeastern Montgomery County, seving communities that include Horsham, is also the one that has recently made the list for having some of the worst delays in the country. Isabel Sepulveda recently boarded her story on the unfortunate record of Trenton-Mercer Airport on Stacker.
If there is one thing on which commercial and international travelers can agree, it is that flight delays are the worst part of their travels. Many commuters have had to deal with delays for one reason or another, with some airports being worse than others.
Trenton-Mercer Airport, located at 1100 Terminal Circle Drive in Ewing Township, N.J. (ten miles closer to Horsham travelers than Phila. International Airport) ranked No. 8 on a list of 100 American air-travel hubs with the worst flight delays.
The following factors contribute to the number of airport delays, ranked by the percentage of times they occur; the data reflect the performance of 2,534 flights from Aug. 2021– July 2022:
- On-time performance: 66.93 percent
- Air carrier delay: 10.2 percent
- Weather delay: 0.6 percent
- National Aviation System delay: 7.9 percent
- Security delay: 0.0 percent
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9 percent
- Cancelled flights: 3.3 percent
- Diverted flights: 0.2 percent
In comparison, Philadelphia International Airport’s record was reliable enough to keep it out of the 100-ranked airports across the U.S.
The No. 1 U.S. takeoff-landing point that is most likely to upend travelers’ timelines is in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Read more about airport delays (including those at Trenton-Mercer Airport) at Stacker.
