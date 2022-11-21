Read full article on original website
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit upRoger MarshGlasgow, KY
The juxtaposition of Glasgow: roots sprinkled with shiny new bitsRachelle WrightGlasgow, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Gordana Combs
Gordana Combs of Glasgow passed away November 22nd at TJ Samson Community Hospital after a brief illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid cat lover, rescuing many homeless cats. She lived her life on her own terms and will be deeply missed. She is...
Nell Depp Stark Eaton
Nell Depp Stark Eaton, 92, Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the NHC Healthcare Center. She was born in Metcalfe County, Kentucky, December 15, 1929, the only child, to the late Guy Herbert and Myrtierene Ball Stark. In addition to her parents, her husband James Carroll Eaton, Jr. also preceded her in death.
Violet Helen Bennett Scott
Violet Helen Bennett Scott, 84, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Glenview Health & Rehabilitation Center. A native of Adair County, she was the daughter of the late Almer Rollin Bennett and Delsie Coomer Bennett. She was a member and Prayer Minister at Amazing Grace Church which a huge priority in her life. She was a retired waitress at the Porch Restaurant in Russell Springs and loved working crossword puzzles.
Brenda Carol Carver
Brenda Carol Carver, 72, of Glasgow, KY passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ewell and Helen Groce. She was a beloved wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and most important, a faithful Christian. She is survived...
Mr. Roger Dale Arms Sr.
Mr. Roger Dale Arms Sr. of Marrowbone, Kentucky died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence in Marrowbone, Kentucky, having attained the age of 79 years 5 months, & 18 days. He was born in the Grider Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, June 03, 1943 the son of William Martin and Grace (White) Arms. He was of the Methodist faith, member of Marrowbone United Methodist church, a farmer, Trucker, and Heavy Equipment Operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Brenda Knight, and brother, Rondal Arms.
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey, 62, of Glasgow passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. The Warren County native was a forklift operator for Henkel Corporation, an avid bass fisherman, a member of Bass Angler Sportsman Society, a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Chester William Lindsey and Betty Ann Jessie Lindsey.
Percy Stinson
Percy Stinson, age 80 of Cave City passed away Wednesday, November 23rd in ER at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was an auto parts salesman and a member of Our Lady of Caves Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Edwina Clemons Stinson and...
Jeremy Shawn Nay
Jeremy Shawn Nay, 35, Glasgow, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. Born February 25, 1987 in Salt Lake City, UT, he was the son of Shawn Lester Nay and the late Sandra Kay Miller Nay. He was a handyman. In addition to his father, he...
Zaxby’s Coming To Columbia
Zaxby’s, a national restaurant with over 900 locations, will be coming to Columbia. The restaurant offers chicken fingers, salads, and sandwiches. They currently have locations in Glasgow, Somerset, Danville, and Bowling Green. The first Zaxby’s was started in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990, by two friends Tony Townley and Zach...
Harry Alan Mercer
Harry Alan Mercer, 67 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late James Richard Mercer and June White Mercer who survives. He is preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Mercer. Harry was a lab guard...
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
Larry Wayne Button
Larry Wayne Button, 72, entered into rest November 9th, 2022, at TJ Samson Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was a farmer, factory worker, and worked in construction. Larry was a lifelong resident of the Temple Hill community which he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, George...
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
Jonathan Dwayne Johnson
Jonathan Dwayne Johnson, 45 of Munfordville passed away Saturday, November 19th at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Bowling Green on February 15, 1977. Jonathan was an assistant supervisor with Dart Container. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Johnson. He is survived by his wife...
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
