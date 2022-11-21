Mr. Roger Dale Arms Sr. of Marrowbone, Kentucky died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence in Marrowbone, Kentucky, having attained the age of 79 years 5 months, & 18 days. He was born in the Grider Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, June 03, 1943 the son of William Martin and Grace (White) Arms. He was of the Methodist faith, member of Marrowbone United Methodist church, a farmer, Trucker, and Heavy Equipment Operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Brenda Knight, and brother, Rondal Arms.

MARROWBONE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO