Percy Stinson
Percy Stinson, age 80 of Cave City passed away Wednesday, November 23rd in ER at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was an auto parts salesman and a member of Our Lady of Caves Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Edwina Clemons Stinson and...
Ada Mae Smith
Ada Mae Smith age 85 of Munfordville passed away Monday, November 21st at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was the daughter of the late Harry & Mable Brent Self. Ada Mae was a loving and devoted wife, Mother & Granny. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Beulah Methodist Church where she served as secretary / treasurer for many years. She was a precious soul who was loved by all who knew her.
Jeremy Shawn Nay
Jeremy Shawn Nay, 35, Glasgow, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. Born February 25, 1987 in Salt Lake City, UT, he was the son of Shawn Lester Nay and the late Sandra Kay Miller Nay. He was a handyman. In addition to his father, he...
Nell Depp Stark Eaton
Nell Depp Stark Eaton, 92, Glasgow, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the NHC Healthcare Center. She was born in Metcalfe County, Kentucky, December 15, 1929, the only child, to the late Guy Herbert and Myrtierene Ball Stark. In addition to her parents, her husband James Carroll Eaton, Jr. also preceded her in death.
Harry Alan Mercer
Harry Alan Mercer, 67 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late James Richard Mercer and June White Mercer who survives. He is preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Mercer. Harry was a lab guard...
Larry Wayne Button
Larry Wayne Button, 72, entered into rest November 9th, 2022, at TJ Samson Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was a farmer, factory worker, and worked in construction. Larry was a lifelong resident of the Temple Hill community which he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, George...
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey, 62, of Glasgow passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. The Warren County native was a forklift operator for Henkel Corporation, an avid bass fisherman, a member of Bass Angler Sportsman Society, a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Chester William Lindsey and Betty Ann Jessie Lindsey.
Ralph Carroll
Ralph Carroll, age 79, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. He was a life-long farmer. He was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Orville Carroll and the late Elva Poteet Carroll. He is preceded in death...
Jonathan Dwayne Johnson
Jonathan Dwayne Johnson, 45 of Munfordville passed away Saturday, November 19th at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Bowling Green on February 15, 1977. Jonathan was an assistant supervisor with Dart Container. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Johnson. He is survived by his wife...
Mr. Roger Dale Arms Sr.
Mr. Roger Dale Arms Sr. of Marrowbone, Kentucky died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence in Marrowbone, Kentucky, having attained the age of 79 years 5 months, & 18 days. He was born in the Grider Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, June 03, 1943 the son of William Martin and Grace (White) Arms. He was of the Methodist faith, member of Marrowbone United Methodist church, a farmer, Trucker, and Heavy Equipment Operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Brenda Knight, and brother, Rondal Arms.
Gordana Combs
Gordana Combs of Glasgow passed away November 22nd at TJ Samson Community Hospital after a brief illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid cat lover, rescuing many homeless cats. She lived her life on her own terms and will be deeply missed. She is...
Violet Helen Bennett Scott
Violet Helen Bennett Scott, 84, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Glenview Health & Rehabilitation Center. A native of Adair County, she was the daughter of the late Almer Rollin Bennett and Delsie Coomer Bennett. She was a member and Prayer Minister at Amazing Grace Church which a huge priority in her life. She was a retired waitress at the Porch Restaurant in Russell Springs and loved working crossword puzzles.
Jeffrey Glen “D J Jeff” Mandrell
Jeffrey Glen “D J Jeff” Mandrell, 50, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Scottsville, KY native was a former employee of Guardsmark and radio WVLE and a news anchor for Allen County Action News. He was a son of the late Hershel Milton Mandrell and Deborah Mesker Mandrell, who survives.
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 14, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 14 – Nov. 18, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov....
Attorney General Daniel Cameron opens Warren County Field Office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY) joined local officials in Bowling Green for the grand opening of the Attorney General’s Warren County Field Office on Monday. The opening of the Warren County Field Office is another step toward expanding the footprint of the Attorney General’s...
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
