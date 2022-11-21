ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Councilmember Allen Introduces Bill To Install At Least 7,500 Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations By 2027”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiapublicradio.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
VIRGINIA STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Frosh overrules 22 racist AG opinions; lawmakers wrestle with taxing recreational cannabis; Baltimore Council OKs pension change

FROSH STRIKES DOWN RACIST AG OPINIONS: Outgoing Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Monday that he was overruling decades of antiquated, racist legal opinions his predecessors had issued, wiping away some of the many vestiges of systems that denied equality to Black people. Erin Cox/The Washington Post. For about...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy