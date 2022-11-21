“Councilmember Allen Introduces Bill To Install At Least 7,500 Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations By 2027”

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”

