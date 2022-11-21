“Councilmember Allen Introduces Bill To Install At Least 7,500 Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations By 2027”

Read full article on original website
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, Sheetz was prevented from offering their $1.99 deal in Maryland because of a state law
A Sheetz spokesperson told us "Maryland law prohibits selling fuel below cost. As a result, Sheetz discounted the sale of Unleaded 88 as low as possible."
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
virginiapublicradio.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
WTOP
Long-serving Arlington Co. sheriff — and one of first female sheriffs in Virginia — to step down
The long-serving sheriff of Arlington County — and one of the first female sheriffs in the commonwealth of Virginia — announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection and will step down when her term ends next year. Sheriff Beth Arthur has served as the county’s sheriff since 2000,...
State Roundup: Frosh overrules 22 racist AG opinions; lawmakers wrestle with taxing recreational cannabis; Baltimore Council OKs pension change
FROSH STRIKES DOWN RACIST AG OPINIONS: Outgoing Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Monday that he was overruling decades of antiquated, racist legal opinions his predecessors had issued, wiping away some of the many vestiges of systems that denied equality to Black people. Erin Cox/The Washington Post. For about...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
NBC12
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered at the Governor’s mansion to celebrate the centuries-long relationship between the Commonwealth and the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian tribes. The annual tax tribute ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was signed allowing Native Americans to give fresh game to the colonial...
WJLA
'Get used to it': Governor-elect Wes Moore has goals and will move fast to accomplish them
MARYLAND (7News) — It's been only two weeks since Wes Moore was elected to be the next Governor of Maryland and he's already met with current Governor Larry Hogan, announced his transition team and made a number of key hires on his staff. Moore explained that this is his normal pace of accomplishing things.
WBOC
Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
Criminal justice advocates, attorneys offer suggestions for Maryland Attorney General-elect Brown
Recommendations for Brown’s office include creating an ombudsman position, upholding Anton’s Law. The post Criminal justice advocates, attorneys offer suggestions for Maryland Attorney General-elect Brown appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
Schifanelli bows out of GOP chair race after filing documents missed deadline by an hour
Nicole Harris, Tim Fazenbaker competing to lead Maryland Republican Party. The post Schifanelli bows out of GOP chair race after filing documents missed deadline by an hour appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Fairfax, It’s Time To Vote (Again). Here’s What You Need To Know About The Special Election
Election Day for the upcoming special election in House District 35 is coming up on January 10. It’s time to vote … again! Well, at least for Virginians who live in House District 35, which covers Fair Oaks, Oakton, Vienna, Dunn Loring, and Tysons in Fairfax County. Starting...
foxbaltimore.com
Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Kimchi Day: New holiday celebrates a traditional Korean dish Tuesday across the DC area
Tuesday is Kimchi Day across the D.C. area. D.C. and Virginia have already designated Nov. 22 as the holiday, and a proclamation from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has added the state to the festivities. Kimchi is a fermented side dish that usually involves cabbage, but can also use other kinds...
WBOC
Maryland AG Formally Overrules Past Opinions That Upheld or Applied Racially Discriminatory State Laws
BALTIMORE - In an official opinion addressed to Maryland General Assembly leaders on Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh formally overruled prior opinions of the Attorney General of Maryland that upheld or applied racially discriminatory Maryland laws that were later found to be unconstitutional. Specifically, Frosh found that many...
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
