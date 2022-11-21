Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening

Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Photo by Landmark Developers at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling, at the Philadelphia Business Journal, got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel.

The 42 acres of Elkins Estate was once the home of William L. Elkins, a Phila. railway tycoon who launched the organization that eventually became SEPTA.

The site’s present owner, Landmark Developers of Plainfield, N.J., acquired the real estate for $6.5 million in 2019.

The site plan now shows what will rise in its place after a $25 million renovation: the Elstowe Manor hotel, an event venue, a helipad, a recording studio, and a distillery.

That work is expected to be finished by spring 2023.

The renovator’s approach to making the Elstowe Manor building suitable for lodging and events is one of subtle upgrades, refreshing essentials like the electrical and fire-suppression systems without marring its French aesthetic.

“I really feel that Elkins rivals just about anything that I’ve seen, so why screw it up?” said Frank Cretella, Landmark Developer founder.