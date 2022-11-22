Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
Don’t look now, but we have some Sunday Night Football action under the lights as the underwhelming Green Bay Packers take on the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Eagles prediction and pick will be made. After it seemed like the Packers were...
Cardinals Place Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries on IR
The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers. Headlines were made when Arizona activated Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list. His 21 day practice window opened last week, as his recovery has gone better than expected.
Matt Rhule’s reaction to Nebraska football hiring will make fans hyped
After weeks of speculation, it’s finally official: Matt Rhule is the next head coach of the Nebraska football program. The former NFL and college football coach will spearhead the Cornhuskers after Scott Frost’s dismissal from the team. Rhule’s track record in college make him a desirable candidate on paper. Matt Rhule’s reaction to being hired […] The post Matt Rhule’s reaction to Nebraska football hiring will make fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Neal Brown's Postgame Locker Room Speech After Beating Oklahoma State
The WVU head coach speaks to the team following the game.
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12
Deebo Samuel’s 2022 season has been tested by injury concerns. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the current hamstring issue Samuel is dealing with is different than his prior injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “No, it was something different,” Shanahan said. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Bro, what are you doing?’: Zach Wilson’s dad’s message to Jets QB after controversial comments
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has come under fire throughout the week after failing to fall on the sword and show accountability after a rough loss to the Patriots in Week 11. It appears Wilson wasn’t even fully aware of what he’d said. Via the NY Post, the Jets QB said it was a message from his dad that ultimately made him realize the gravity of his comments.
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) face the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Cardinals prediction and pick. Los Angeles has lost two consecutive games and sits a game back from the AFC Wild Card. The...
Bears make concerning move amid Justin Fields’ injury
Justin Fields’ status is up in the air ahead of the Chicago Bears’ upcoming game against the New York Jets. Following a fairly optimistic Friday update, a more recent report from Saturday lessened the odds of Fields suiting up for Chicago against New York, per Mike Garafolo. “The #Bears are elevating QB Nathan Peterman to […] The post Bears make concerning move amid Justin Fields’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan
Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game vs. the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best reactions.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Seahawks prediction and pick. Las Vegas has lost three of their last four games and sits three games back from the AFC...
Von Miller gets ‘optimistic’ injury update on knee sprain
The Buffalo Bills escaped Thanksgiving with a last-second win over the Detroit Lions. While a comeback win alone is plenty for Josh Allen and company to be thankful for this holiday season, rest assured the Bills are still keeping their fingers crossed when it comes to Von Miller. The future...
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0