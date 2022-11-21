ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Colorado LGBTQ+ Club Shooting Suspect Held Without Bail

The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub was ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance Wednesday. The suspect could be seen slumped over in a chair with injuries visible on the suspect's face and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

