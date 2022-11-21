ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

invezz.com

VRJAM Reveals New Project Supported By Epic Games Ahead Of VRJAM’s Coin Launch

VRJAM Reveals New Project Supported By Epic Games Ahead Of VRJAM's Coin Launch

London, United Kingdom, 24th November, 2022, Chainwire. Leading immersive live events platform VRJAM today unveiled an exciting new project to empower artists to perform live in the metaverse, powered by the world's no. 1 game developer, Epic Games.
invezz.com

BinaryX Releases Concept Art for World Building MMO CyberLand

BinaryX Releases Concept Art for World Building MMO CyberLand

Singapore, Singapore, 24th November, 2022, Chainwire. BinaryX has confirmed that it is working on a new free-to-play, play-to-own game, CyberLand, an open-world MMO powered by blockchain technology. The team just released the concept video which gives a first look of the terrains and features of the game.
invezz.com

Elon Musk’s Subscription Revenue Proposal for Twitter at Odds With Apple

Elon Musk's Subscription Revenue Proposal for Twitter at Odds With Apple

Musk's plan to increase subscription revenue triggers conflict with apple and Google. Since Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter last month, he has made significant, though unclear, announcements about its future. Musk's plan to increase subscription revenue triggers conflict with apple and Google. Musk intends to significantly raise...

