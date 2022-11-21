Asos share price has collapsed by 90% from its all-time high. It is one of the most shorted stocks in the UK. The company’s growth is slowing as inflation bites. The Asos (LON: ASC) share price has had a remarkable fall from grace as short interest has jumped and growth has slowed. The stock was trading at 624p on Friday, which was slightly below this month’s high of 805p. It has dropped by more than 73% this year, giving it a market cap of more than £638 million.

15 HOURS AGO