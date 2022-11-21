Read full article on original website
Asos share price is down by 90% from ATH: Is it safe to buy?
Asos share price has collapsed by 90% from its all-time high. It is one of the most shorted stocks in the UK. The company’s growth is slowing as inflation bites. The Asos (LON: ASC) share price has had a remarkable fall from grace as short interest has jumped and growth has slowed. The stock was trading at 624p on Friday, which was slightly below this month’s high of 805p. It has dropped by more than 73% this year, giving it a market cap of more than £638 million.
Has the tumbling Home REIT share price become a bargain?
Home REIT stock price plunged to an all-time low this week. Viceroy Research published an extremely bearish report. The overall trend is barish but a short-term rebound can’t be ruled out. Home REIT (LON: HOME) share price has been in a freefall in the past few days as investors...
4 dividend growth stocks to buy with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 15%
These four companies saw their stock price rise in the last five years. Lowe's Companies gained over 160% in the last five years and the dividend grew by 19.47%. One of the most popular strategies among retail investors in the stock market is buying shares in companies that pay regular (and increasing) dividends. The power of compounding attracts many investors searching for financial independence, and the higher the dividend, the faster the compounding.
Diageo share price forms a wide symmetrical triangle
Diageo (LON: DGE) share price has risen in the past six straight days as demand for the stock rose. It was trading at 3,800p on Friday, which was the highest level since October 6 of this year. It has rebounded by over 15% from its lowest level this year. Diageo...
Is it safe to buy the Carvana stock dip?
Carvana stock price has been in a strong bearish trend. It has plunged by more than 97% this year. There are serious bankruptcy risks as interest rates rise. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock price has had a remarkable fall from grace as concern about the company continued. It plunged to a low of $6.8, which was its all-time low. The stock has plunged by more than 98% from its highest level in 2021 and by 97% this year.
Should I buy Deere & Company shares after the Q4 results?
Deere shares have been moving in an uptrend last several weeks. Deere reported better than expected fourth quarter this Wednesday. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) shares have advanced more than 25% since the beginning of October 2022; the company reported better than expected fourth quarter this Wednesday, and it expects to see strong trends in the 2023 fiscal year.
Is corrupt Glencore a good buy after rising by 40% YTD?
Glencore share price has risen by 40% this year. It has benefited from the rising commodity prices and volume. The company was recently forced to pay millions for bribery. Glencore (LON: GLEN) share price held steady on Wednesday after the embattled company sold an important business in Australia. The stock rose to 535p, which was the highest level since November 7. It has jumped by about 40% this year, outperforming the FTSE 100 index.
Top 3 monthly dividend stocks to boost your income stream
These three REITs pay a monthly dividend while the stock price has risen since the shares were listed. Not all publicly listed companies pay a dividend. Some choose not to, for various reasons, such as investing the money to expand the business faster, thus rewarding shareholders differently. Those that do...
Should you buy Deere stock after its upbeat guidance for 2023?
Deere reports market-beating Q4 results and issues upbeat future guidance. Melius Research's Rob Wertheimer shares his outlook on the Deere stock. Shares of the industrial equipment manufacturer are up nearly 7.0% today. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is trading significantly up this morning after reporting its fourth-quarter sales that topped...
Litecoin price: Here’s why LTC has spiked 34% this week
Litecoin price raced to an intraday high of $83.43 on Coinbase, the highest LTC price since May. 12th ranked Litecoin is nearly 34% up this past week as large investors scooped over $43 million worth of LTC. Litecoin is also months away from its third halving, an event that has...
Fed minutes indicate smaller rate hikes ahead: time to buy?
FOMC meeting minutes signal smaller rate hikes are coming 'soon'. Jerry Castellini explains what it means for the equity investors. S&P 500 index is still down more than 15% versus the start of 2022. S&P 500 ended in the green again after minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting confirmed...
Five Below breaks out. Here is the next target for the stock
Five Below stock has recovered by 33% in six months. The stock has broken out at a key level ahead of earnings. An earnings beat could see the stock claim the next resistance at $184. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is making a late comeback after remaining subdued this year. With...
Jefferies analyst reveals her ‘only’ buy-rated airline stock
Sheila Kahyaoglu explains why she's bullish on Delta Air Lines. She sees further upside in shares of the air carrier to $40. Delta Air Lines stock is down about 25% versus its YTD high. Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) is the best one to own for investors interested in...
Pinduoduo at the blink of a breakout to $100. What to expect in the quarter earnings
Pinduoduo stock has returned 50% in a month amid defensive features. PDD remains in an uptrend ahead of earnings on November 28. The stock eyes a breakout at $70, setting it on course to $100. When Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) last reported earnings, the stock saw increased investor interest. As Invezz...
Top Cryptocurrencies that have seen weekly increases in value: LTC, DASH and ZEC
The trading volume of LTC increased by 192%, DASH by 123%, and ZEC by 25% in the last 24 hours. LTC increased in value by 27% in the last 24 hours, DASH by 21%, and ZEC by 15%. These cryptocurrencies are in the green and will likely carry on this...
3 investments David Einhorn believe will pay off big in the future
David Einhorn's investments at Greenlight Capital outperformed the stock market in 2022. Greenlight Capital owns about 3.3 million shares of Brighthouse Financial. David Einhorn needs no introduction as he is one of Wall Street’s most famous investors. He is not afraid of making bold calls, and the hedge fund he manages, Greenlight Capital, has about $1.4 billion in AUM (i.e., Assets Under Management).
2 bullish takes from yesterday’s FOMC Minutes
The majority of FOMC members favored a slowdown in the pace of rate rises. Easing supply constraints should lead to lower inflation in the medium term. The US stock market is closed today in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Once again, the seasonality of this time of the year kicked in, spurred by a dovish FOMC Minutes statement.
Ethereum Classic keeps losing value, whilst Metacade (MCADE) seems to be the next big investment opportunity in 2023
Metacade the new star in the crypto world, can it beat the top crypto currencies?. If you’ve been operating in cryptocurrency markets for any length of time, you don’t need us to explain that it’s becoming more saturated by the day. For all of the original ideas that launch, hundreds of copycats are spawned – and it’s no easy feat to filter the gold from the sand.
Is Solana truly bullish after praise from analysts and investors?
In the last 7-days, Solana saw a price difference of 31% from its low to the high point. The trading volume of the SOL cryptocurrency also decreased by 43% in the last 24 hours. Analysts predict that SOL has a bullish outlook and that it can grow in value. Solana...
Binance is not a Chinese company: Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says there are no issues preventing them from bidding for Voyager assets. CZ also emphasised that Binance was not a Chinese company and had never been. He noted that FTX was at the centre of the recent rumours as it looked to elbow Binance out of...
