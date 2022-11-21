Read full article on original website
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
Craft Show at the Coliseum
A-B events is hosting another craft show at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Marshalltown. Ashley Anderson with A-B Events lets us know the details of the show. Ashley tells us how many vendors will be there and a special guest. She goes on to tell us about another special...
Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
Thanksgiving for Dogs at the Humane Society
Dogs at the Marion County Humane Society will be treated to a Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday, November 25, at 9 a.m. Pawz-itively Spoiled, owned by Wendy Smith, will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner of roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes topped with whipped cream, and steamed green beans.The dogs will also receive a slice of Pawz-itively Spoiled’s signature blueberry pie or pumpkin cheesecake for desert. All food is dog friendly and healthy.
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
Thanksgiving 2022: Where to find free meals, food assistance in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are resources across central Iowa to help those in need get festive food on the table for Thanksgiving 2022: Thursday, Nov. 24. Here's where to find free meals and food assistance in the Des Moines metro for the holiday. Need a holiday ham, turkey...
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade
A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]
Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
Arrests made after 3 dead, 4 seriously neglected cats found in towed van in Iowa
The two are both charged with three counts of animal neglect resulting in death and four counts of animal neglect resulting in injury.
Crash caught on camera in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
Sue Cahill and Jeff Edler Attend School Board Meeting
Iowa State Representative Sue Cahill and Iowa State Senator Jeff Edler attended and spoke at the recent Marshalltown School Board Meeting. Sue mentions some changes to this session that the governor has made. Sue sat on the Education committee last session and assumes she will do that again in this...
