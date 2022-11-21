ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event

These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
AMES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Craft Show at the Coliseum

A-B events is hosting another craft show at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Marshalltown. Ashley Anderson with A-B Events lets us know the details of the show. Ashley tells us how many vendors will be there and a special guest. She goes on to tell us about another special...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Axios Des Moines

Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Thanksgiving for Dogs at the Humane Society

Dogs at the Marion County Humane Society will be treated to a Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday, November 25, at 9 a.m. Pawz-itively Spoiled, owned by Wendy Smith, will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner of roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes topped with whipped cream, and steamed green beans.The dogs will also receive a slice of Pawz-itively Spoiled’s signature blueberry pie or pumpkin cheesecake for desert. All food is dog friendly and healthy.
MARION COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’

DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

South side church closes after 119 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
DES MOINES, IA
106.9 KROC

Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade

A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
PASADENA, CA
iheart.com

One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo

(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowans welcome lower gas prices

KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Crash caught on camera in State Center

STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
STATE CENTER, IA
1230kfjb.com

Sue Cahill and Jeff Edler Attend School Board Meeting

Iowa State Representative Sue Cahill and Iowa State Senator Jeff Edler attended and spoke at the recent Marshalltown School Board Meeting. Sue mentions some changes to this session that the governor has made. Sue sat on the Education committee last session and assumes she will do that again in this...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy