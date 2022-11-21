ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
Autoblog

Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
torquenews.com

Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
torquenews.com

Subaru Reveals 3 New WRX Upgrades - They Won't Have You Running Out To Buy One

Subaru announced three changes coming to the 2023 WRX. Should you wait for the new upgrades? The recent improvements won't have you running out to buy one. Subaru Corporation announced on Thanksgiving day the Japan-spec 2023 Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport R EX, and WRX S4 GT-H EX trim levels will get three new upgrades over the 2022 performance models. The changes will likely affect the U.S.-spec 2023 Subaru WRX, so we will inform North American buyers of the upgrades.
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years

When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
TheStreet

Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem

A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16...
Lima News

The wrong Americans are buying electric cars

Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
torquenews.com

Ford 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engines are Failing Says Ford Mechanic

Here’s a recent update from a Ford mechanic on just why Ford’s 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are failing car owners and shows what you need to look for when buying a used 4-cylinder Ford. EcoBoost Disappearing Coolant Problem. Are you considering buying a used Ford Escape or other model...
Houston Chronicle

Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least

If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
torquenews.com

Best Tire Brands Rated by Consumer Reports

Here’s the top four best tire brands recently rated by Consumer Reports with recommendations on which models are a good match for your vehicle type and driving conditions. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when shopping around and trying to decide which tire type you really need and how much it is going to cost you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy