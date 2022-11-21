ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

Saluting Idaho’s Unsung Heroes Working This Weekend

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and the next few days have many names, but without local folks serving us, there would be no big deals to take advantage of. This weekend is the most traveled weekend of the year, and most experts believe that travel levels will exceed pre-pandemic levels. However, the folks in the travel industry are just some of the ones working; some are enjoying a long holiday weekend.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Runners Brave Cold Weather for Charitable Causes

Thanksgiving Day is a traditional day when most folks stay at home to prepare a massive feast of turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. However, for twelve years, Boise has hosted Turkey Day 5k. Caldwell has joined the club hosting its version for the last two years. The event has drawn...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho

Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The People of Idaho May not be Fat Enough for the Rest of the United States

It is the time of year when diets go out the window and all of us justify gaining a few extra pounds as we eat what is left of Halloween candy, stuff our faces for Thanksgiving, and munch on Christmas cookies and candy all December long. While there is a ton of eating to be had in the next month or so, and much weight will be gained across the state and in the country, which state is the most obese and how does Idaho compare?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready

Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

National Publication Names Boise “Must Visit Destination” in 2023

If we really wanted to get cliche, we would take a second to insert a witty phrase about how Boise is growing...right...here. We get it. You get it. The secret is out: Boise is growing and by growing we mean totally blowing up. Name another city our size that is getting an In-N-Out AND a Top Golf all in the same year? We'll wait.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know

If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score

The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
UTAH STATE
MIX 106

These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho

Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

6 Ways to Get Even With Boise’s Worst Drivers

Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, showing our drivers license and registration to the Blue, few among us admit to being a crappy driver. Even then, most of us still deny it. We insist our on-ramp entries are on-point. Fast or slow, tailgating or haphazardly veering, we change lanes like every lane is ours for the taking.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

6 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Thanksgiving

We know that when it comes to Thanksgiving Day, there’s no “one size fits all” solution when it comes to traditions!. More and more major retailers are opting to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day and we’ve heard from families all over the Treasure Valley how thankful they are for that decision. The majority of our listeners have told us that they feel that Thanksgiving is a day for family and nothing else.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy