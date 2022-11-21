ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Christmas tree shopping in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - After shopping for presents, many people are now looking for the perfect tree to put those gifts under. Like everything else, trees are costing a lot more this year. The majority of growers say that they are expected to pay five to 15 percent more than last year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What's open on Thanksgiving Day

SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target. Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Shreveport police arrest two women for their role in defrauding over $1M from USAA account holding veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Department announced they have arrested two women for their role in defrauding over $1 million from USAA account holding veterans. Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force began their probe in September which led them to ZarRajah Watkins, 20, who they say used her job position at Teleperformance, a contracted account servicer, to gain access to USAA bank account information.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Salvation Army delivers lunches on Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La._ Volunteers are using this Thanksgiving as a time to give back. More than 160 Salvation Army volunteers came together to prepare, pack, and deliver hot meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. The recipients were treat to turkey from the Give Bak Foundation and dinner rolls from...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

USDA Thanksgiving Food Safety

SHREVEPORT, La. - America's tastiest holiday is just one day away. As families gather around the table this Thanksgiving, the USDA wants to remind you about food safety.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area

It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
k945.com

Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial

I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made two arrests in connection with the theft of more than $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September 2022 and learned that ZarRajah Za’keyla Watkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Busiest travel day of the year at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The day before Thanksgiving is always the busiest day of the year. TSA has reported over 4.5 million people going through the check point over the last two days. At Shreveport Regional Airport there are 17 flights departing and 17 coming into Shreveport. Due to high demand,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meals

SHREVEPORT, La._ The Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission gave out more than a thousand thanksgiving meals Thursday. Organizers say it was truly a community effort. Volunteers spent the morning cooking up sides like dressing, green bean casserole, yam, and all the good stuff. The turkey was smoked and donated by the Giving Bak Foundation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

