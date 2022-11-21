Read full article on original website
KTBS
Christmas tree shopping in Shreveport is about tradition for some customers
KTBS
Christmas tree shopping in Shreveport
KTBS
What's open on Thanksgiving Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target. Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open...
Shreveport police arrest two women for their role in defrauding over $1M from USAA account holding veterans
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport authorities investigating identity theft ring that preyed on veterans and senior citizens
Police unravel identity theft scheme that stole over $1 million from elderly veterans
KTBS
Salvation Army delivers lunches on Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La._ Volunteers are using this Thanksgiving as a time to give back. More than 160 Salvation Army volunteers came together to prepare, pack, and deliver hot meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. The recipients were treat to turkey from the Give Bak Foundation and dinner rolls from...
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
KTBS
USDA Thanksgiving Food Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - America's tastiest holiday is just one day away. As families gather around the table this Thanksgiving, the USDA wants to remind you about food safety.
KTBS
Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
KTBS
Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home
q973radio.com
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
k945.com
Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial
I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
KSLA
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
KTBS
Busiest travel day of the year at Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The day before Thanksgiving is always the busiest day of the year. TSA has reported over 4.5 million people going through the check point over the last two days. At Shreveport Regional Airport there are 17 flights departing and 17 coming into Shreveport. Due to high demand,...
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
KTBS
Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meals
SHREVEPORT, La._ The Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission gave out more than a thousand thanksgiving meals Thursday. Organizers say it was truly a community effort. Volunteers spent the morning cooking up sides like dressing, green bean casserole, yam, and all the good stuff. The turkey was smoked and donated by the Giving Bak Foundation.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
q973radio.com
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
