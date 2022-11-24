ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Food Stamps: Fraud and Theft Are on the Rise — How Can You Prevent Them?

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTiax_0jIYN3vz00

Fraud and theft involving food stamps have become so rampant in recent months that some recipients want to hold government agencies legally responsible when benefits are stolen. Among the complaints is that the food assistance program doesn’t have enough safeguards in place to prevent fraud.

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Explore: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

A class-action lawsuit was recently filed against the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance — the agency that oversees the state’s food-stamp program — because it wouldn’t reimburse fraud victims for stolen benefits, CBS News reported.

One plaintiff in the case was the victim of “skimming,” in which the thief uses a device to steal the card number and PIN off of someone else’s electronic benefits payment card.

EBT cards are used to pay for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps. The cards are designed to work like debit cards. However, they don’t have the same built-in protections you will find with bank-issued debit or credit cards.

A rise in skimming and other scams involving SNAP benefits has raised questions about who should be held responsible for stolen benefits — the victims, or the state agencies that administer the federal program. For now, victims are taking the financial hit, according to the lawsuit, which was filed by the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute.

“[Skimming] extends across the country,” MLRI attorney Betsy Gwin told CBS News. “The difference we see is the lack of federal protections for EBT users.”

Skimming is just one of the ways SNAP beneficiaries have benefits stolen. Another popular scam is phishing, in which criminals send fraudulent messages that look like they’re coming from a reputable source. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs SNAP at the federal level, said criminals are posing as SNAP case workers to try to obtain recipients’ EBT card information.

In October, the USDA issued a warning about skimming and phishing scams. It also offered the following tips on what you can do to avoid theft and fraud:

  • Keep your PIN secret. Don’t share it with anyone outside your household, and cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine. You also should change your PIN frequently.
  • Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any unfamiliar charges, change your PIN immediately to stop the thief from making any new purchases.
  • Double-check card reading machines . Make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlaid or attached to the card swiper or the keypad. Overlays can be difficult to detect but are often bigger than the original machine and might also hide parts of the machine.

If you believe you’ve been the victim of a skimming or phishing scam, contact your local SNAP office immediately. You also can report SNAP fraud by state on the USDA’s fraud page .

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?
Discover: How to Prevent Fraud With Your Bank Account

Meanwhile, take the time to research your state’s refund policy, Forbes advised. If you live in a state that covers stolen benefits, you’ll need to follow its directions for reporting theft. For example, in California beneficiaries can report stolen EBT cards to the EBT customer service helpline, file a police report and fill out a theft report .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Food Stamps: Fraud and Theft Are on the Rise — How Can You Prevent Them?

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
217K+
Followers
15K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy