BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Having poured in 13 goals to win back-to-back games earlier this week, the Sabres found scoring more difficult against a strong Devils defense coached by old friend Lindy Ruff. Victor Olofsson’s 11th goal of the season was all the offense Buffalo could generate in a 3-1 loss to Metropolitan Division-leading New […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO