Most Iowa turkeys deli-sliced, not carved this Thanksgiving
Iowa turkey farmers raise nearly 12 million birds each year, but that whole turkey at the center of your Thanksgiving dinner likely isn’t an Iowa turkey. The state is fifth in the U.S. for turkey processing and seventh in the nation for turkey production. There are two turkey processing facilities in Iowa — West Liberty Foods in West Liberty and Tyson Foods in Storm Lake.
Weeks after Iowans voted for gun amendment, U.S. sees more mass shootings
Thanksgiving is a time for many to avoid talking politics at all costs to keep peace at family gatherings. But on the eve of the holiday, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa political experts Jonathan Hassid and Megan Goldberg to get it out of their systems on this week's Politics Day.
Iowa tribes reflect on progress at march for children lost to foster care
Native communities in western Iowa marched through Sioux City on Wednesday to honor Indigenous children lost to the foster care system. At the annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children, Native organizers reflected on the decades-long progress that’s been made within the child welfare system since the march began 20 years ago.
Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving
Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
An ISU professor chronicles the family and community impact of the 1980s Farm Crisis in a new book
The Farm Crisis of the 1980s dramatically changed agriculture and life in Iowa forever. You can still see the effects of the farm crisis when you drive through Iowa's countryside or small towns. There are many changes that aren’t as easy to see with how the business of farming has changed.
Food pantries see an increase need as holiday season begins
Food pantries in Iowa are continuing to see an increase of people needing assistance. Officials say the demand for food assistance has been steadily increasing, especially as economic factors like inflation continue. Food Bank of Iowa reports that since spring, when extra SNAP benefits ended, it’s seen an increase in...
