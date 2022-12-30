Idaho college murders: Timeline of events

More than six weeks after four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was taken into custody on Friday.

Here's how the case has unfolded:

Saturday, Nov. 12

The four slain students were Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram - PHOTO: A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves a few days before their deaths shows University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

On the night of Saturday, Nov. 12, Goncalves and Mogen -- lifelong best friends -- went out to the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow from 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., according to Moscow police.

At about 1:40 a.m., the duo was seen on video at Grub Truck, a local food vendor, and used a private party for a ride home, getting back at 1:45 a.m., police said. A man seen in surveillance video at the Grub Truck and the person who drove them home are not considered suspects, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, Chapin and Kernodle, who were dating, went to the Sigma Chi house Saturday night, police said.

They also got home at about 1:45 a.m., police said. Chapin did not live at the house but was sleeping over with his girlfriend.

Two other roommates -- who survived the attack and are not considered suspects -- also went out in Moscow Saturday night and returned home by 1 a.m., police said.

Sunday, Nov. 13

It's believed the four students were killed in the house between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told ABC News.

A dog was also at the home, according to law enforcement.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry called it an "an isolated, targeted attack."

Heather Roberts/ABC News - PHOTO: The house where four University if Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.

The two surviving roommates were in the basement and slept through the murders , police said. On the morning of Nov. 13, the two roommates called friends over to their house because they thought one of the victims on the second floor had passed out and wasn't waking up, police said.

At 11:58 a.m., a 911 call from one of the roommate's phones requested help for an unconscious person, police said. The 911 caller's identity has not been released but police said "multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher."

Responding officers found the four victims on the second and third floors, police said.

Authorities said they do not believe anyone at the house at the time of the 911 call was involved in the murders.

Police also said they don't believe the male Goncalves and Mogen tried to contact numerous times on Nov. 13 is involved.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Autopsies conducted on Nov. 17 determined all victims were stabbed multiple times, police said.

Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/TNS/Newscom - PHOTO: Boise State University students and people who knew the University of Idaho students who were killed in Moscow, Idaho, pay tribute at a vigil on Nov. 17, 2022, at BSU.

The four students were probably asleep when attacked and some had defensive wounds, police said.

There's no sign of sexual assault, police added.

Monday, Nov. 21

The family of 20-year-old victim Ethan Chapin held his memorial service on Nov. 21.

Courtesy Stacy Chapin via AP - PHOTO: Ethan Chapin surfs on Priest Lake in northern Idaho in this family photo from July 2022.

Chapin, a triplet, was born right before his sister and brother, who also attend the University of Idaho.

Chapin was "one of the most incredible people you'll ever know," his mother, Stacy Chapin, told reporters before his memorial service.

The 20-year-old "lived his best life" at college, his obituary said. "He loved the social life, intramurals and tolerated the academics."

"He laughed continuously. He smiled when he woke up and was still smiling when he went to bed," his obituary said. "He was kind to all and a friend to all."

Monday, Nov. 28

In a Nov. 28 interview, Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, told ABC News that the students died quickly and did not bleed for hours, so an earlier 911 call would not have saved their lives.

"Nobody suffered and nobody felt like that kind of pain," Steve Goncalves said.

The grieving dad said he's feeling "a little defeated" and frustrated by the lack of transparency from police but still supports and trusts the law enforcement officers who are diligently working on the investigation.

"I have to assume and hope that this is all part of their plan and ... they've got this all figured out," he said. "I know that there's some really good, hard-working guys and girls that are on this case that I've met. And they looked me in the eyes and they told me straight-out that they're working and they're doing everything in their power."

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Grieving families and classmates gathered at the University of Idaho on Nov. 30 for a candlelight vigil.

Ethan Chapin's mother, Stacy Chapin, cried as she told the mourners, "We are eternally grateful that we spent so much time with him. That's the most important message that we have for you and your families ... to make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people. Because time is precious and it's something you can't get back."

Lindsey Wasson/Reuters - PHOTO: An attendee cries as family members of the victims speak to the crowd during a vigil at the University of Idaho for four students found dead in their residence on Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho, Nov. 30, 2022.

Madison Mogen's dad, Ben Mogen, said his only child was a hard worker, "nice to everybody" and "smart and funny and beautiful."

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, inseparable best friends since the sixth grade, "died together in the same room, in the same bed," Steve Goncalves said at the vigil.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

On Dec. 7, police said they're looking to speak with the driver of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen "in the immediate area" of the victims' house early on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information on the car is asked to contact the tip line.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

As the one-month mark hit, Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said police are closely guarding "the information that we've discovered at the scene and our investigative information because we want to protect the integrity of this investigation."

But, he promised, "This investigation is not cold. We get tips every day that are viable."

"Those tips help us do everything from clear people ... to further some of the theories that we're working on," he said in a video statement. "Eventually we're going to narrow in on exactly what happened and who did it."

Friday, Dec. 30

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains in the early hours of Dec. 30, according to police.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University, located about 10 miles away from the University of Idaho, the chief said.

Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP - PHOTO: This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.

Police did not disclose a motive or what led them to their suspect. The probable cause affidavit, which details the reasons for his arrest, is sealed and will not be released until he returns to Idaho, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said.

The murder weapon has not been found, Fry said.

Kohberger was arrested for four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, Thompson said. He appeared before a judge in Pennsylvania Friday morning and is being held without bond, Thompson said. He's scheduled to return to court on Tuesday and will be appointed a public defender, according to the prosecutor.

The family of Goncalves told ABC News on Friday that they don't know Kohberger and are "happy, relieved and thankful" that there's been an arrest.

The police chief said, "No arrest will ever bring back these young students. However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process."